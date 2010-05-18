Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Human Ear Grown on Forearm for Transplant

posted by martyb on Thursday May 10, @10:03PM   Printer-friendly
from the hear-here! dept.
Science

takyon writes:

New Ear Grown on Soldier's Forearm in First-of-its-kind Army Surgery

U.S. Army surgeons have grown a new ear on soldier's forearm to replace one that was lost in a car accident.

Doctors at William Beaumont Army Medical Center (WBAMC) in El Paso, Texas, took cartilage from the soldier's ribs to craft a new ear. This was then inserted under the skin of the forearm so that it could grow.

The groundbreaking technique—the first procedure of its kind in the Army—allows the ear to form new arteries, veins and even nerves, meaning the private should eventually regain sensation in the ear.

"The whole goal is by the time she's done with all this, it looks good, it's sensate, and in five years if somebody doesn't know her they won't notice," Lt. Col. Owen Johnson III, chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at WBAMC, said in a statement.

Original Submission


«  Watch: Mac OS X 10.4 Running in Windows Alternative ReactOS via PearPC Emulator
Human Ear Grown on Forearm for Transplant | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 10, @10:10PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 10, @10:10PM (#678143)

    but cooooool

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by Snow on Thursday May 10, @10:18PM

    by Snow (1601) Subscriber Badge on Thursday May 10, @10:18PM (#678145) Journal

    https://www.medicaldaily.com/scientists-use-stem-cells-grow-human-ear-rats-back-371176 [medicaldaily.com]

  • (Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday May 10, @10:39PM

    by realDonaldTrump (6614) Subscriber Badge on Thursday May 10, @10:39PM (#678157) Homepage Journal

    It's like Adam in the Bible. Adam was very lonely and very horny. So God took parts of Adam and made them into Eve. Right? And now my Army doctors are very, very close to that. They didn't make a whole woman. But they made an ear. And perhaps they can make another body part!!

    --
    Text TRUMP to 88022 to join the #TrumpTrain [facebook.com]!

  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 10, @10:57PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 10, @10:57PM (#678159)

    grow a brain inside a buzzard's skull?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 10, @11:10PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 10, @11:10PM (#678162)

      No.

  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 10, @11:02PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 10, @11:02PM (#678160)

    So our site mascot and village dickhead Michael David Crawford can finally grow a real live penis on his head??

(1)