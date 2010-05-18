from the hear-here! dept.
New Ear Grown on Soldier's Forearm in First-of-its-kind Army Surgery
U.S. Army surgeons have grown a new ear on soldier's forearm to replace one that was lost in a car accident.
Doctors at William Beaumont Army Medical Center (WBAMC) in El Paso, Texas, took cartilage from the soldier's ribs to craft a new ear. This was then inserted under the skin of the forearm so that it could grow.
The groundbreaking technique—the first procedure of its kind in the Army—allows the ear to form new arteries, veins and even nerves, meaning the private should eventually regain sensation in the ear.
"The whole goal is by the time she's done with all this, it looks good, it's sensate, and in five years if somebody doesn't know her they won't notice," Lt. Col. Owen Johnson III, chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at WBAMC, said in a statement.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Snow on Thursday May 10, @10:18PM
https://www.medicaldaily.com/scientists-use-stem-cells-grow-human-ear-rats-back-371176 [medicaldaily.com]
It's like Adam in the Bible. Adam was very lonely and very horny. So God took parts of Adam and made them into Eve. Right? And now my Army doctors are very, very close to that. They didn't make a whole woman. But they made an ear. And perhaps they can make another body part!!
