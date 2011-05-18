18/05/11/0010255 story
posted by martyb on Friday May 11, @01:17AM
from the improved-security-plus-continued-impressive-uptime dept.
Softpedia reports
The patch addresses a total of nine security vulnerabilities
[...]All these flaws could [allow] local attackers to either crash the system or execute arbitrary code, bypass intended access restrictions to the connection tracking helpers list, as well as to inappropriately modify the system-wide operating system fingerprint list. Canonical urges all Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS users using the Canonical Livepatch to update their system immediately. A restart is not required when updating the kernel [using the] live patch.
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 11, @01:25AM
I don't trust your phony baloney kernel livepatch nonsense. I'm going to restart the userland of my microkernel like RMS intended.