from the Adam-Selene dept.
Google has demonstrated an AI assistant that can make phone calls on your behalf, speaking to the human on the other end of the line. The company showed off the capability by playing a recording of a phone call it claims was between its chatbot and a hair salon:
Onstage at I/O 2018, Google showed off a jaw-dropping new capability of Google Assistant: in the not too distant future, it's going to make phone calls on your behalf. CEO Sundar Pichai played back a phone call recording that he said was placed by the Assistant to a hair salon. The voice sounded incredibly natural; the person on the other end had no idea they were talking to a digital AI helper. Google Assistant even dropped in a super casual "mmhmmm" early in the conversation.
Pichai reiterated that this was a real call using Assistant and not some staged demo. "The amazing thing is that Assistant can actually understand the nuances of conversation," he said. "We've been working on this technology for many years. It's called Google Duplex."
There is already a debate about whether this is a good idea:
The selfishness of Google Duplex
Google's AI sounds like a human on the phone — should we be worried?
Google Duplex: Good or Evil?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 11, @03:00AM
I didn't say you could talk!
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 11, @03:24AM
We already have AI that rejects the resume of every qualified applicant. Now we can use AI to replace every recruiter job. No longer will fraudulent companies need to employ stupid Indian recruiters to call unemployed people on the phone and tell them all about fake jobs that don't exist at companies that aren't hiring anyone. The only problem is we'll still need to employ Indian idiots to do all those in person fake interviews of candidates to keep up the charade of pretending the tech industry actually exists. I know! Let's use AI to do fake skype interviews! Brilliant!!!!! The moron investors will keep funding our fraud!!!!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 11, @03:29AM (1 child)
The robots came for the factory jerbs, and there's a robot technician training program at the local community college. Of course, there will be far fewer robot technicians than manual laborers. (Thus freeing up plenty of time, all of which the working class has generously donated to the ruling class in gratitude. It must be voluntary, because only filthy, lazy hippies like teachers organize to assert their ownership of the freed time.)
The robots have almost come for the driving jerbs. Now the robots come for the call center jerbs. Just imagine how much more free time the working class will have to donate to their betters!
dumb fucks
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 11, @03:35AM
Why won't the poor people just die. No living person earns $13 per hour. That's pocket lint money. At $13 per hour you're just dying in slow motion. Poor people should solve poverty by killing themselves quickly and as soon as possible.