Tmux is a well-written terminal multiplexer. It allows access to multiple separate terminal sessions inside a single terminal window or remote terminal session. It can do quite a lot when advanced configurations are taken into account. Here Gregory Pakosz' explains his pretty and versatile tmux status bar modifications line by line. His modifications look great and just work, combining form and function.

https://github.com/gpakosz/.tmux/blob/master/README.md