Gregory Pakosz's .tmux.conf explained

posted by martyb on Friday May 11, @04:31AM   Printer-friendly
from the pimp-my-tmux dept.
Software

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Tmux is a well-written terminal multiplexer. It allows access to multiple separate terminal sessions inside a single terminal window or remote terminal session. It can do quite a lot when advanced configurations are taken into account. Here Gregory Pakosz' explains his pretty and versatile tmux status bar modifications line by line. His modifications look great and just work, combining form and function.

https://github.com/gpakosz/.tmux/blob/master/README.md

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 11, @04:48AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 11, @04:48AM (#678265)

    I'm doing it, Ma! I told you I was worth saving!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 11, @04:53AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 11, @04:53AM (#678266)

      some of my best friends are inflatable.

