posted by martyb on Friday May 11, @06:08AM
from the do-you-know-where-you-are-going-to? dept.
"How is the tor network doing two years after Philipp Winter et al. urged the Tor relay operators to stop using Google's DNS resolver?
With new players like Quad9 and Cloudflare on the "DNS resolver market" asking for your DNS traffic, who are the big DNS players on today's tor network?"
Article: https://medium.com/@nusenu/who-controls-tors-dns-traffic-a74a7632e8ca (Archived at: https://archive.fo/iGQJE)
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday May 11, @06:29AM (1 child)
- Justice?
A few years ago I reported CloudFlare to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center [ic3.gov] for caching child pornography.
I checked just now; the domains are registered but are now used to distribute perfectly legal Flash updates.
"MICHAEL DAVID CRAWFORD IS A LYING MOTHERFUCKER."
-- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 11, @06:40AM
yes it was your memo that killed internet freedom your check is in the mail keep up the good work