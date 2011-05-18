A new study conducted by researchers at the University of Sydney shows that global tourism, a trillion-dollar industry, contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions and its carbon footprint is expanding rapidly.

Domestic and international tourism account for eight percent of total worldwide carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, researchers have found.

The study was based on data from 189 countries around the globe. It showed that the industry's carbon footprint was driven mainly by demand for energy-intensive air travel.

"Tourism is set to grow faster than many other economic sectors," with revenue projected to swell by four percent annually through 2025, said lead-author Arunima Malik, a researcher at The University of Sydney's business school.