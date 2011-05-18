from the BBC-thinks-it's-a-paragraph-break-after-a-period dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
In what may be one of the most controversial studies of the year, researchers at Skidmore College—clearly triggered by a change in the American Psychological Association (APA) style book—sought to quantify the benefits of two spaces after a period at the end of a sentence. After conducting an eye-tracking experiment with 60 Skidmore students, Rebecca L. Johnson, Becky Bui, and Lindsay L. Schmitt found that two spaces at the end of a period slightly improved the processing of text during reading. The research was trumpeted by some press outlets as a vindication of two-spacers' superiority.
Source: https://arstechnica.com/science/2018/05/two-spaces-after-period-are-better-than-one-except-maybe-they-arent-study-finds/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 11, @12:40PM
Let's test this
.
.
wow! what a difference. . .
(Score: 2) by AssCork on Friday May 11, @12:40PM
Many moons ago I worked at a (US) Federally Funded Research and Development Center, which housed a number of scientists and their 'administrative assistance'. Those poor bastards were basically technical writers, who had to reformat everything handed-in by the eggheads before it was sent in. There was a long, long, long list of formatting requirements they were contractually bound to follow.
And the very last section basically said "follow standard punctuating practices as outlined by ".
So there was this organization, that basically flip-flopped on crap like this (and oxford comma usage, and semi-colon usage, and acceptable margins, and so forth).
Every time I hear about this, I freak out a little bit - mainly from years of watching elderly divorcees flip out and throw chairs (literal chairs, hurled by a 60 year old woman, who was on her seventh marriage)
Just popped-out of a tight spot. Came out mostly clean, too.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday May 11, @12:45PM
This study is garbage. They did the study using a monospaced font, and then just hand-waved at the end saying "well, it should apply to proportional fonts too". Bullshit.
The two-space thing only makes sense on monospaced fonts, and came about because typewriters were monospaced, unlike printing presses where the widths of characters and spaces between them were completely variable.
Now that our computers are able to have variable spacing (even with the same character, depending on what character it's adjacent to), the whole thing is useless: your word processor will automatically put the correct amount of space between two sentences (which is actually more than one space, and less than two).
If you're writing stuff in a monospaced text file and like two spaces better, go for it. If you're writing a professional document, using two spaces is obsolete and stupid and probably quite useless (many programs will simply ignore your extra space).