from the lifting-a-leg-up dept.
Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956
Dogs supposedly trained to detect and respond to potentially life-threatening blood sugar levels in people with diabetes were, in reality, often untrained, un-housebroken puppies with hefty pricetags—currently set at $25,000. At least, that's according to a lawsuit filed this week by Attorney General Mark Herring on behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
According to the lawsuit, the non-profit company Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers and its owner Charles Warren Jr. made extraordinary claims about their "diabetic alert dogs." The company and Warren said that the dogs were highly trained and that their performance was "backed by science."
[...] Virginia has a bone to pick about almost all of that. Though the prices were real, the dogs' abilities were not, according to the lawsuit. Customers said they received "ready" dogs that were not at all trained to detect and respond to blood sugar levels.
[...] Moreover, SDWR's dogs lacked even basic pet training, according to the lawsuit. Some dogs were merely puppies that were not housebroken, struggled to walk on a leash, chewed on things, and didn't respond to their names. They also displayed behaviors incompatible for service animal work, including frequent barking, jumping on people, and being terrified of loud noises.
[...] "[T]hese hopeful and vulnerable consumers receive poorly trained, ill-behaved dogs that are not equipped to help them manage a life-threatening disability and are little more than very expensive pets," the lawsuit concludes.
Source: https://arstechnica.com/science/2018/05/25k-diabetic-alert-dogs-were-untrained-un-housebroken-puppies-lawsuit-says/
(Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Friday May 11, @03:42PM
What, magic dogs? Magic beans?
Is there any actual proof they "smell" blood sugar, or perhaps the ketones (which even us humans can perceive)?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 11, @03:43PM
"backed by science"? They should have said ""backed by God". Then nobody would be able to disprove them no matter how much evidence there is against, and nobody would question when the dogs rape their owners up the butt.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday May 11, @03:49PM
It is not uncommon for people to get donations from others toward purchase of a service dog (of all types, not just diabetes) - so the money is not their own, they get a scam dog, and they are too embarrassed to tell their donors that their money was wasted. I wonder what Charles Warren Jr.'s exit plan was?