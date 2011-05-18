Stories
Apple Scraps Plan For $1 Billion Data Center In Ireland

posted by Fnord666 on Friday May 11, @06:35PM   Printer-friendly
from the no-apple-for-you dept.
Business

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Three years of planning delays soured Apple on the plan.  

Apple is giving up on plans to build a data center in Ireland after waiting three years for final approval that never came, according to Reuters.

The center, which was expected to cost 850 million euros ($1 billion), was announced in 2015 and was supposed to be built in the town of Athenry on Ireland's west coast. Apple chose the location because of its proximity to renewable energy sources, something the company takes very seriously. In April, Apple announced that 100 percent of its facilities run on clean energy.

Planning appeals by two people caused the delays, although Ireland's High Court ruled in October that the data center could go ahead. The individuals then took their case to the country's Supreme Court, but Apple decided to call time on the project ahead of the hearing, which was set for Thursday.

"Despite our best efforts, delays in the approval process have forced us to make other plans and we will not be able to move forward with the data center," Apple said in a statement to Reuters.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday May 11, @06:53PM

    by bob_super (1357) on Friday May 11, @06:53PM (#678526)

    Delays ... right.
    I'm sure this has nothing to do with Apple suddenly realizing that having their stuff in Ireland came with actual tax requirements ($16B overdue) or personal data storage rules (same reason why facebook is moving non-EU users to US storage/rules).

