18/05/11/1446212 story
posted by Fnord666 on Friday May 11, @09:39PM
from the another-day-another-hack dept.
from the another-day-another-hack dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
Barely a week has passed from the last attempt to hide a backdoor in a code library, and we have a new case today. This time around, the backdoor was found in a Python module, and not an npm (JavaScript) package.
The module's name is SSH Decorator (ssh-decorate), developed by Israeli developer Uri Goren, a library for handling SSH connections from Python code.
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/backdoored-python-library-caught-stealing-ssh-credentials/
Backdoored Python Library Caught Stealing SSH Credentials | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.