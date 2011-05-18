from the controversial-topics dept.
Over the last several months, I’ve witnessed many controversial discussions among my friends, in my San Francisco community, and on online forums about James Demore’s memorandum. People of both genders are wrestling with the fact that fewer women go into computer science and trying to find explanations that balance their experience, empathy, and ethical aspirations. I’ve heard lots of good-intentioned people consider discouraging theories of biological superiority because they can’t find any other compelling explanation (like this post on HackerNews, for example). As a woman who studied computer science, worked at some of the top tech firms, and has founded a software startup, I’d like to share my take on why fewer women go into CS and my opinion on how to address the issue.
[...] I graduated from Stanford with a BS in Mathematical & Computational Sciences in 2015, interned at Apple as a software engineer, and worked as an Associate Product Manager at Google 2015-2017. In October, I founded a video editing website called Kapwing and am working on the startup full-time. Although I’m only 25, I’ve already seen many of my female friends choose majors/careers outside of STEM and have been inside of many predominately-male classes, organizations, and teams.
This article is one person’s humble perspective, and I do not speak for every woman in tech. But hopefully having the view of someone who has “been there” can help people trying to understand why there are fewer women in tech.
I must confess that I've never asked any women for their take on my theory:
Intelligent, hard-working women have the luxury of a choice of lucrative careers.
They don't choose coding because professions other than coding are more accepting of women. At Caltech - which had a ratio of six men to one women when I was there in the early '80s - had very few female Physics majors but many female Biology majors.
I've worked with female coders throughout my career. I never saw or heard anything that seemed discriminatory against women, but even so there were very few female coders.
Not exactly, females are more people orientated from an early age and research suggests this is evolutionary. Males are interested in things, again the science suggests evolutionary advantage.
Females (statistically) are not interested in things and do not play in the same way as young males.
Also fewer female sanitation workers, is this not another problem that needs addressing? How about the difference between males and females in childcare or nursing, should this not be equal too?
The problem here twofold; firstly that computing is by nature a solo intellectual pursuit. There is simply no other way to build competence and no amount of "social" bullshit changes the discipline. Secondly why is it a problem at all? Women who are interested have historically done well in the field and will continue to earn the respect of their male peers. Why is it a problem in STEM but not sanitation and to what end are we suggesting females go against their nature and desires? To me it appears that the equality and diversity drive is the problem here. I would suggest that people should be free to choose their field of endeavour and should not be judged on gender, race or sexuality but on merit.
Ghetto dweller here. I was born into poverty, I read all the coding books at the neighborhood library, I went to all the worst schools, I got top grades, I graduated college with honors, and I am denied employment in any and all tech jobs. Tech jobs are only for rich people to get richer. You don't pull yourself out of poverty by your bootstraps with tech skills. No, you die poor in the gutter.
The fuck I care about women in tech. Why don't you ever see any poor people in tech.
