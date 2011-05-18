Stories
Traveler Charged Extra Booking Fee for Having a Long Last Name

posted by mrpg on Saturday May 12, @01:32AM   Printer-friendly
from the sorry-surnames-must-have-between-8-and-10-letters dept.
realDonaldTrump writes:

"A Thai Airways passenger said he was charged a $94 fee at the airport for a name change because the online booking system would not let him type his full name.

The passenger, whose name was not shared, said when he went to purchase his ticket on the Thai Airways website, his full last name would not fit in the name field. The name field only allows 25 characters for surname. The passenger tried shortening his name on the website and was finally able to buy tickets for himself and his family, the Bangkok Post reported."

Traveler charged extra booking fee for having a long last name

I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly.

Original Submission


Traveler Charged Extra Booking Fee for Having a Long Last Name
  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 12, @01:38AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 12, @01:38AM (#678650)

    Trump is short for Trumpdrumpadumpalumpasucksalotofmountaingoatcock.

  • (Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Saturday May 12, @01:41AM (2 children)

    by Kilo110 (2853) Subscriber Badge on Saturday May 12, @01:41AM (#678652)

    So what was his name?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 12, @01:59AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 12, @01:59AM (#678656)

      His name is MOHAMMED ALLAHLALALALALALALALALALALALALALALALALALALALALALALALALA.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 12, @02:21AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 12, @02:21AM (#678667)

        Does mommy know you're on your phone past your bed time?

  • (Score: 2) by requerdanos on Saturday May 12, @02:05AM

    by requerdanos (5997) Subscriber Badge on Saturday May 12, @02:05AM (#678660) Journal

    the online booking system would not let him type his full name.

    There is a great "Don't do this" list [kalzumeus.com] for handling names in forms, software, and databases, but it sounds like Thai Airways perhaps already read it and took it as a challenge instead of as wisdom showing what to avoid.

  • (Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Saturday May 12, @02:14AM

    by hendrikboom (1125) on Saturday May 12, @02:14AM (#678662) Homepage

    From the article itself:

    Thai Airways said in addition to reimbursing the man, it would also upgrade its internet booking system to accommodate passengers with longer names.

    -- hendrik

