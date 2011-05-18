18/05/11/2013242 story
posted by mrpg on Saturday May 12, @01:32AM
from the sorry-surnames-must-have-between-8-and-10-letters dept.
"A Thai Airways passenger said he was charged a $94 fee at the airport for a name change because the online booking system would not let him type his full name.
The passenger, whose name was not shared, said when he went to purchase his ticket on the Thai Airways website, his full last name would not fit in the name field. The name field only allows 25 characters for surname. The passenger tried shortening his name on the website and was finally able to buy tickets for himself and his family, the Bangkok Post reported."
Traveler charged extra booking fee for having a long last name
I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly.
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 12, @01:38AM
(Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Saturday May 12, @01:41AM (2 children)
So what was his name?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 12, @01:59AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 12, @02:21AM
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Saturday May 12, @02:05AM
There is a great "Don't do this" list [kalzumeus.com] for handling names in forms, software, and databases, but it sounds like Thai Airways perhaps already read it and took it as a challenge instead of as wisdom showing what to avoid.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Saturday May 12, @02:14AM
From the article itself:
-- hendrik