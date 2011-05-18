Stories
California Mandates Solar Panels on New Homes Under 4 Stories by 2020

posted by mrpg on Saturday May 12, @06:14AM   Printer-friendly
from the cool-story-bro dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

Right now, about one in five new homes in California comes with solar panels already installed. In two years, it will be all of them.

On Wednesday, California Energy Commission's vote was unanimous: California will soon become the first state to require solar panels on all new homes and on residential buildings smaller than four stories.

The law, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2020, specifies the minimum size of the system would be based on the size of the building and can vary between 2 and 7 kilowatts of output per dwelling.

California mandates solar panels on all new homes by 2020

Also at https://www.nytimes.com

An editorial in the Los Angeles Times expresses support for the measure.

