18/05/11/2036223 story
posted by mrpg on Saturday May 12, @06:14AM
from the cool-story-bro dept.
from the cool-story-bro dept.
Right now, about one in five new homes in California comes with solar panels already installed. In two years, it will be all of them.
On Wednesday, California Energy Commission's vote was unanimous: California will soon become the first state to require solar panels on all new homes and on residential buildings smaller than four stories.
The law, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2020, specifies the minimum size of the system would be based on the size of the building and can vary between 2 and 7 kilowatts of output per dwelling.
California mandates solar panels on all new homes by 2020
Also at https://www.nytimes.com
An editorial in the Los Angeles Times expresses support for the measure.
California Mandates Solar Panels on New Homes Under 4 Stories by 2020 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.