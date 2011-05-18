Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 18 submissions in the queue.

A Promising New Cancer Drug Has Hit A Major Setback

posted by mrpg on Saturday May 12, @08:35AM   Printer-friendly
from the keep-reaching-for-the-cure dept.
Science

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

The surprising failure last month of a large clinical trial of a promising cancer immunotherapy drug from the biotech company Incyte has quickly reverberated across the pharmaceutical industry. Three companies have canceled, suspended, or downsized 12 other phase III trials of the compound, epacadostat, or two similar drugs, together slated to enroll more than 5000 patients with a variety of advanced cancers.

The companies say they aren't dropping the potential drugs, designed to unleash the immune system on cancer cells by blocking an enzyme called indoleamine (2,3)-dioxygenase (IDO). But the retrenching suggests that the frenzy to combine novel drugs with the wildly successful immunotherapies known as checkpoint inhibitors is outpacing the science. The IDO strategy, says neuroimmunologist Michael Platten of the University of Heidelberg in Germany, "has been moved to randomized clinical trials too fast, and now we realize [the enzyme is] still a black box."

Original Submission


«  California Mandates Solar Panels on New Homes Under 4 Stories by 2020
A Promising New Cancer Drug Has Hit A Major Setback | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.