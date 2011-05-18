from the so-long-linux!!!11!!!1!!!\r\n dept.
For many years, Windows Notepad only supported text documents containing Windows End of Line (EOL) characters - Carriage Return (CR) & Line Feed (LF). This means that Notepad was unable to correctly display the contents of text files created in Unix, Linux and macOS.
[...] Starting with the current Windows 10 Insider build, Notepad will support Unix/Linux line endings (LF), Macintosh line endings (CR), and Windows Line endings (CRLF) as usual. New files created within Notepad will use Windows line ending (CRLF) by default, but it will now be possible to view, edit, and print existing files, correctly maintaining the file's current line ending format.
It's about damned time.
Source: Introducing extended line endings support in Notepad
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 12, @07:06PM
Riiiiiight. So why is there still a Notepad and a WordPad and why have the two programs not been merged into one program by now.
Why if you care about line endings are you not using WordPad anyway?
Oh I get it. Uzzard is a fucking moron.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by BsAtHome on Saturday May 12, @07:13PM (2 children)
This has been a non-issue for a very long time. You install an editor, symlink it to notepad and be done with it. Then again, dump people are praising the bloody obvious inferiority of notepad by highlighting the minimal improvement a de facto abandoned program has become. Smart people already have replaced the entire operating system with something more preferable.
Can we please go back to stuff that actually matters? Like the Vi vs Emacs debate ;-)
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday May 12, @07:16PM (1 child)
Yeah, i'm thinking "Meh...who gives a shit!"
Abandon hope all ye who continue to use MS shite.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 12, @07:22PM
But... MS is godly!