Vigilante Hacks Government-Linked Cyberespionage Group

Saturday May 12, @08:40PM
Somewhere, government-linked hackers might be panicking. A digital vigilante has struck back against what researchers believe is a cyberespionage group connected to a nation state. The hacker has allegedly stolen, rather ironically, a cache of data that the government-linked hackers lifted from their own victims across the Middle East.

The news provides a rare instance of someone targeting a so-called advanced persistent threat, or APT, as well as an opportunity for a behind-the-scenes look at a government hacking campaign.

"10 minutes of effort; intel on Iranian APTs," the anonymous hacker told Motherboard in an online chat, saying which nation they believe may be linked to the hacking group. Some cybersecurity experts tentatively agreed. But Kaspersky, which originally reported on the hacking group it dubbed "ZooPark" earlier this month, told Motherboard it could not currently link the outfit to a known actor.

Source: Vigilante Hacks Government-Linked Cyberespionage Group

