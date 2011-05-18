Stories
Workers Banned From Using USB Sticks at IBM

posted by mrpg on Saturday May 12, @11:01PM   Printer-friendly
from the man-nc dept.
Security

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

[...] The possibility of "financial and reputational" damage if staff lost or misused the devices prompted the decision, reported The Register.

Instead, IBM staff who need to move data around will be encouraged to do so via an internal network.

[...] Some IBM departments had been banned from using removable portable media for some time, said Ms Naidoo, but now the decree was being implemented worldwide. IBM staff are expected to stop using removable devices by the end of May.

[...] Security expert Kevin Beaumont said: "It is a brave move by IBM, as USB devices do present a real risk - often it is very easy to extract data from a company via these devices, and introduce malicious software."

[...] Sumir Karayi, chief executive of security company 1E, said IBM's ban was an "overreaction" by security staff who had not realised the many different ways data flowed in and out of an organisation.

[...] On 25 May, the GDPR rules are enacted, which impose heavy fines on organisations that do not do enough to protect sensitive information.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday May 12, @11:13PM (1 child)

    by MostCynical (2589) on Saturday May 12, @11:13PM (#678970)

    does this apply to the CEO's board presentations?
    How long before a CxO over-rides this, because the off-site presentation room had issues (didn't have a way of getting the VPN over wifi, or whatever) or things just "went wrong" five minutes before the presentation?

    Also, since when do the new european privacy rules apply to corporate information?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 12, @11:42PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 12, @11:42PM (#678976)

      I work at a bank. Same deal.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 12, @11:51PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 12, @11:51PM (#678978)

    Disable USB ports.

