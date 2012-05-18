Stories
Ditching The Satnav: The Lost Secrets of Natural Navigation

posted by mrpg on Sunday May 13, @01:22AM   Printer-friendly
from the like-a-homing-pigeon dept.
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow3941

Nature is full of clues to help you find your way – if you know where to look. Stuart Heritage lets go of the GPS to learn the art of natural navigation from pioneer Tristan Gooley

[...] How to navigate in a city

Look for satellite dishes. They all point towards the equator. In London, that is roughly south-southeast.

Find an 'invisible handrail' and use it to remember your bearings. In the countryside, this might be a river. In a city, it could be a main road.

Look at a tree. Do the branches point a certain way? That's probably south. Are the leaves on those branches smaller than the leaves on the opposite side? That's definitely south.

Use the sun. It rises in the east, sets in the west and moves through the southern sky, giving you a very basic compass.

Need to get home? Head against the flow of people at the start of the day or with the flow at the end and you are pretty much guaranteed to find a station.

Source: Ditching the satnav: the lost secrets of natural navigation

  • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday May 13, @01:34AM

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Sunday May 13, @01:34AM (#679015) Homepage Journal

    I can get lost but as long as it's not cloudy and dark I can always tell which way's north without even thinking about it, within five or ten degrees anyway. Been able to since before I even knew what north was. Never been to the southern hemisphere though, so I couldn't tell you if it's my subconscious picking up on environmental clues or something else.

    My preferred pronouns are wetback/faggot/cunt. Your move.
