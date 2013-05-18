18/05/13/1643236 story
posted by Fnord666 on Sunday May 13, @08:03PM
from the touched-by-an-angel dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
A small community in northern Michigan believes it has been touched by an angel after a motion-sensor camera captured a mysterious object apparently looming over a parked vehicle. People online, however, remain unconvinced.
Please, that's so obviously Arthur.
Source: https://www.rt.com/usa/426544-angel-vision-moth-debate/
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 13, @08:07PM (1 child)
I personally think its our lord and savior, Moth Man!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 13, @08:29PM
You say "Angel", I say "Angle" [butterfliesandmoths.org]
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 13, @08:20PM
"Now I am become Death, Destroyer of Worlds!"
J. Robert Oppenheimer, quoting the Bhagavad Gita [wikipedia.org]
"We have become Weekly World News, reporters of angel sightings and Bat Boy!"
SN, right here, right now.
(Score: 4, Funny) by looorg on Sunday May 13, @08:23PM (4 children)
The end is nigh! Isn't this some kind of sign of the coming apocalypse? Angels showing up. A new war is brewing in the middle east (on the other hand WHEN was there NOT a war in the middle east) .. Armageddon is close at hand. Upside being then that Jesus will return ...
That said I somehow don't think I'll start to repent my sins just yet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 13, @08:29PM (3 children)
It wont be just jesus returning, everyone who had the balls to say theyd return will return. Actually, where in the bible does jesus even say he will return?
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Sunday May 13, @09:04PM
There's this Wikipedia article. [wikipedia.org]
From the looks of it Jesus never mentioned it, but Matthew did and he would know I suppose.
I guess it is just something Christians believe, but then Christians believe a whole lot of pretty zany stuff, so that's no surprise.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 13, @09:04PM
I forget the verse, but he says "I will return ... after lunch."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 13, @09:05PM
Wasn't Jesus supposed to return 40 years after ascending to heaven after being rezzied or some figure in that neighborhood?
Actually, I think he did finally come back after 2k years. He's now in charge of setting release dates for Star Citizen!
(Score: 2) by arcz on Sunday May 13, @08:30PM