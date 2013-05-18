Stories
Photos of Strange Winged Creature Prompt ‘Angel’ Sighting Debate Online

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday May 13, @08:03PM   Printer-friendly
from the touched-by-an-angel dept.
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

A small community in northern Michigan believes it has been touched by an angel after a motion-sensor camera captured a mysterious object apparently looming over a parked vehicle. People online, however, remain unconvinced.

Please, that's so obviously Arthur.

Source: https://www.rt.com/usa/426544-angel-vision-moth-debate/

  • (Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 13, @08:07PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 13, @08:07PM (#679284)

    I personally think its our lord and savior, Moth Man!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 13, @08:29PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 13, @08:29PM (#679295)

      You say "Angel", I say "Angle" [butterfliesandmoths.org]

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 13, @08:20PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 13, @08:20PM (#679291)

    "Now I am become Death, Destroyer of Worlds!"
                J. Robert Oppenheimer, quoting the Bhagavad Gita [wikipedia.org]

    "We have become Weekly World News, reporters of angel sightings and Bat Boy!"
    SN, right here, right now.

  • (Score: 4, Funny) by looorg on Sunday May 13, @08:23PM (4 children)

    by looorg (578) on Sunday May 13, @08:23PM (#679292)

    The end is nigh! Isn't this some kind of sign of the coming apocalypse? Angels showing up. A new war is brewing in the middle east (on the other hand WHEN was there NOT a war in the middle east) .. Armageddon is close at hand. Upside being then that Jesus will return ...

    That said I somehow don't think I'll start to repent my sins just yet.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 13, @08:29PM (3 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 13, @08:29PM (#679294)

      It wont be just jesus returning, everyone who had the balls to say theyd return will return. Actually, where in the bible does jesus even say he will return?

      • (Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Sunday May 13, @09:04PM

        by PartTimeZombie (4827) on Sunday May 13, @09:04PM (#679305)

        There's this Wikipedia article. [wikipedia.org]

        From the looks of it Jesus never mentioned it, but Matthew did and he would know I suppose.

        I guess it is just something Christians believe, but then Christians believe a whole lot of pretty zany stuff, so that's no surprise.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 13, @09:04PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 13, @09:04PM (#679306)

        I forget the verse, but he says "I will return ... after lunch."

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 13, @09:05PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 13, @09:05PM (#679308)

        Wasn't Jesus supposed to return 40 years after ascending to heaven after being rezzied or some figure in that neighborhood?

        Actually, I think he did finally come back after 2k years. He's now in charge of setting release dates for Star Citizen!

  • (Score: 2) by arcz on Sunday May 13, @08:30PM

    by arcz (4501) on Sunday May 13, @08:30PM (#679297) Journal
    I call upon all honorable Atheists to unite in the production of HD cameras with higher resolution! Praised be the megapixel!
