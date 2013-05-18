from the tilting-at-windmills dept.
Famed hardware hacker Bunnie Huang announces his newest project and goes into detail about how trouble from the DMCA was the impetus. He comments that unchecked power to license freedom of expression should not be trusted to corporate interests. The project, NeTV2, is being crowdfunded.
I'd like to share a project I'm working on that could have an impact on your future freedoms in the digital age. It's an open video development board I call NeTV2.
It's related to a lawsuit I've filed with the help of the EFF against the US government to reform Section 1201 of the DMCA. Currently, Section 1201 imbues media cartels with nearly unchecked power to prevent us from innovating and expressing ourselves, thus restricting our right to free speech.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 14, @01:21PM (1 child)
... then your solution is transient.
As always, real solutions to society's problems are technical.
It doesn't matter what the law says you can do; it only matters what you can actually do—that's what separates criminals from the rest of the herd: They understand that they can actually do whatever they can get away with.
In a Free society, the non-criminals use this same insight for constructive purposes.
It doesn't matter what the law says; it only matters what the enforcers can actually enforce. If most people have access to a technical solution that evades enforcement activities, then a law is pointless and will be abandoned.
Uncle Same gave up on the Prohibition of Alcohol, because people could brew beer in their bathtubs.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 14, @01:53PM
GNU GPL.
Yeah. That's right. A tweak to legalese gave you a free software movement so influential that your corporate overlords embraced Linux which is now installed in billions and billions of devices worldwide.
Legalese changed the world.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Monday May 14, @01:48PM
This looks like a case of trying to come up with an actual reason to list on a lawsuit instead of a viable product. And if you want to reprocess HDCP "protected content" it isn't exactly hard. They know enough people run into reasons, they don't really stop you. They just want to stop the marching morons. I got my HDMI splitter / stripper for a few bucks on Amazon, not like I had to trawl the dark web and use cryptocurrency or some leet hacker tricks to repurpose some existing hardware, thing came out of a little box marked "Made in China" ready to go. Safe bet Bunnie already has such a box himself.
Would the world be a better place if the book and movie industries would join music in being DRM free? Yes. Will they? Eventually. Will there be a fair amount of pain along the way? Of course.
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Monday May 14, @01:55PM
Seriously, what on Earth is this thing?
There's lots of talk about freedom and HDMI, so I assumed it might be something to do with stripping HDCP, but there's no mention of HDCP. Is it about doing real-time video processing? If so, why doesn't it just say so?
supports overlaying content on encrypted video signals. What?