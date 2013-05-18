from the could-vs-should dept.
Genome writing project aims to rally scientists around virus-proofing cells
Launched in 2016 with the sprawling ambition to build large genomes, the synthetic biology initiative known as Genome Project–write (GP-write) is now, slowly, getting down to specifics. Ahead of a meeting today in Boston, GP-write's leadership announced a plan to organize its international group of collaborators around a "community-wide project": engineering cells to resist viral infection.
GP-write's original proposal to design and assemble an entire human genome from scratch seems to have receded from view since the project's rocky launch, when a private meeting of its founders sparked accusations of secrecy and speculations about labmade humans. A proposal published weeks later in Science described GP-write as a decadelong effort to reduce by more than 1000-fold the cost of engineering and testing large genomes consisting of hundreds of millions of DNA letters.
The narrower project announced today—redesigning the genomes of cells from humans and other species to make them "ultrasafe"—represents "a theme that could run through all of GP-write," says geneticist Jef Boeke of New York University Langone Medical Center in New York City, who leads the project along with Harvard University geneticist George Church, lawyer Nancy Kelley of Nancy J Kelley + Associates in New York City, and biotechnology catalyst Andrew Hessel of the San Francisco, California–based software company Autodesk Research.
A new project from George Church and other scientists will attempt to synthesize entire human genomes from scratch:
Leading genomics experts have announced Genome Project-Write (HGP-write), which aims to synthesize entire genomes of humans and other species from chemical components and get them to function in living cells.
As explained in Science [open, 10.1126/science.aaf6850], the goal of HGP-write is to reduce the costs of engineering large genomes, including a human genome, and to develop an ethical framework for genome-scale engineering and transformative medical applications.
Scientists gathered at the New York Genome Center on Tuesday to discuss the initiation of Genome Project-write (GP-write), which would create a synthetic human genome:
[Proponents] suggest that they could design a synthetic genome to make human cells resistant to viral infections, radiation, and cancer. Those cells could be used immediately for industrial drug production. With additional genome tinkering to avoid rejection by the immune system, they could be used clinically as a universal stem cell therapy.
The project got off to a bumpy start last year and despite the central rallying cry of a synthetic human genome, many of those attending the conference will bring in different expectations and ambitions. Some resent the unwanted attention and criticism that the project's public objective has brought, saying it distracts from the goal of improving DNA synthesis technologies, because cheaper and faster methods to write DNA have many applications in applied and basic research. Others say that a made-to-order human genome is inevitable anyway, hoping to seize the publicity and controversy it creates as an opportunity to educate the public about synthetic biology.
"If you put humans as the target, even though you are not going to make a human baby, it will be provocative, it will be misinterpreted, but people will engage," says Andrew Hessel, a self-described futurist and biotechnology catalyst at Autodesk in San Francisco, California, a successful software company that specializes in 3D design programs for architecture and other fields that has been exploring synthetic biology applications in recent years. Hessel is one of the four founders of GP-write, along with lawyer Nancy Kelley and geneticists Jef Boeke of New York University Langone Medical Center in New York City and George Church of Harvard University.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 14, @05:54PM
Dont they need to sequence the entire genome first? Not just do the easy parts and then redefine "the genome is sequenced" to mean theyre done.
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Monday May 14, @05:56PM (1 child)
This idea's been around since at least the mid 1980s that I know about. You encrypt your DNA (or at least change the coding) and then use modified ribosomes to read it. All existing virii then cease working. If you make the encoding individual, you both keep new ones from springing up (as they can't spread) and put a certain amount of security on your genome from being rewritten without your consent. Of course if someone gets your particular coding they can engineer a bug specifically for you, but if they wanted you that bad, it'd be easier just to hunt you down and shoot you. ;)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday May 14, @06:06PM
That sounds like something that would kill you during the transition from natural to modified.
