Bloomberg writes about how Microsoft turned consumers against a once popular brand, Skype. Before its sale in 2011, Skype was quite popular despite many shortcomings. After its purchase, existing shortcomings have been amplified and new ones added.
In March tech investor and commentator Om Malik summarized the negativity by tweeting that Skype was "a turd of the highest quality" and directing his ire at its owner. "Way to ruin Skype and its experience. I was forced to use it today, but never again."
Microsoft Corp. says the criticism is overblown and reflects, in part, people's grumpiness with software updates. There are also other factors undermining users' affection for an internet tool that 15 years ago introduced the idea of making calls online, radically resetting the telecommunications landscape in the process.
The purchase price was $8.5 billion USD, which will be hard to recover from Skype itself, so other factors must be at play but are not mentioned.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 14, @07:46PM (1 child)
We have to use Skype for business at work. SSO never works, and even when it asks for credentials, that never seems to work either. The result is that no history of conversations ever gets saved. Additionally, it's always open, yet clicking on it takes many seconds to respond, with no indication that it is doing anything. Did I click on it? I don't know. Once you get it going I guess it's not too bad, but it is, indeed, a turd of an application. Years ago I used to say that Microsoft had crappy operating systems, but good applications. However, increasingly, Microsoft applications are starting to reek of diesel exhaust and fresh shit. The ubiquitous smell of the third world.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 14, @07:52PM
That is, apart from the one saved at Camp Williams....
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 14, @07:47PM
Microsoft has been growing ever more "enterprisey". Consumers and small-companies are being increasingly ignored because they are not seen as being profitable enough. Google seems to be slurping up the "smallbies" with Google Docs etc. and MS has given up on directly competing there, letting cash cows like MS-Office survive but linger. It's roughly comparable to Digital's VAX eating IBM's lower-end around 1980-ish. IBM just couldn't compete on mini-computers and mostly gave up.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday May 14, @08:05PM
Isn't this capitalism 101? Buy competition and tank their products so people are left with your products? That is unless you can buy a competitor and rebrand their product as your product or something similar.