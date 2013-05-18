from the hot-tech dept.
The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has revealed a manufacturing technique (called wafer-on-wafer or WoW) that could allow CPUs and GPUs to take their first step towards vertical scaling:
Instead of one wafer per chip, future GPUs may include two or more wafers stacked vertically, which would double the performance without the need to develop new horizontal designs every 2 years. A dual wafer setup, for example, would be achieved by flipping the upper wafer over the lower one, binding both via a flip-chip package. Thus, future GPUs could include multiple wafers in one die and the operating system could detect it as a multi-processor graphics card, eliminating the need for SLI setups.
One shortcoming for this technology would be its lower manufacturing yields for sizes lower than 16 nm. If one of the stacked wafers does not pass the QA, the entire stack is discarded, leading to low yields and poor cost effectiveness. TSMC is currently working to improve this technology so that sub-12 nm processes could equally benefit from it.
Not discussed is how to deal with the heat generated in such a stack.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 14, @10:35PM
The return of the Pentium D.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday May 14, @10:53PM (1 child)
Some 10-15 years ago Qualcomm had a package that consisted of a FLASH chip sitting on top of the radio chip which sat on top of the baseband chip. SC2x or something.
I suspect the big problem here will be heat. When you have to put a big honkin heatsink on both your CPU and GPU whattaya gonna do, put a heat sink on both sides of the package? Run tubes for water cooling?
The journey of a thousand miles may begin with the first step being in a pile of doggie doo.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday May 14, @11:05PM
Flash chips are a lot cooler, and 64-layer 3D NAND is available now.
Even a "2-layer" CPU or GPU would be a big change.
