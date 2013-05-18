Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Dual-Wafer Packaging (Wafer-on-Wafer) Could Double CPU/GPU Performance

posted by Fnord666 on Monday May 14, @10:25PM   Printer-friendly
from the hot-tech dept.
Hardware

takyon writes:

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has revealed a manufacturing technique (called wafer-on-wafer or WoW) that could allow CPUs and GPUs to take their first step towards vertical scaling:

Instead of one wafer per chip, future GPUs may include two or more wafers stacked vertically, which would double the performance without the need to develop new horizontal designs every 2 years. A dual wafer setup, for example, would be achieved by flipping the upper wafer over the lower one, binding both via a flip-chip package. Thus, future GPUs could include multiple wafers in one die and the operating system could detect it as a multi-processor graphics card, eliminating the need for SLI setups.

One shortcoming for this technology would be its lower manufacturing yields for sizes lower than 16 nm. If one of the stacked wafers does not pass the QA, the entire stack is discarded, leading to low yields and poor cost effectiveness. TSMC is currently working to improve this technology so that sub-12 nm processes could equally benefit from it.

Not discussed is how to deal with the heat generated in such a stack.

See also: Here's why Intel and AMD's 7nm CPU revolution is so important to the future of PCs

Original Submission


«  ESA Selects Three Candidates for Next Medium Class Mission: THESEUS, SPICA, and EnVision
Dual-Wafer Packaging (Wafer-on-Wafer) Could Double CPU/GPU Performance | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 14, @10:35PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 14, @10:35PM (#679804)

    The return of the Pentium D.

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday May 14, @10:53PM (1 child)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Monday May 14, @10:53PM (#679807)

    Some 10-15 years ago Qualcomm had a package that consisted of a FLASH chip sitting on top of the radio chip which sat on top of the baseband chip. SC2x or something.

    I suspect the big problem here will be heat. When you have to put a big honkin heatsink on both your CPU and GPU whattaya gonna do, put a heat sink on both sides of the package? Run tubes for water cooling?

    --
    The journey of a thousand miles may begin with the first step being in a pile of doggie doo.
(1)