Yup, this seems to be a very real game. Bum Simulator [Steam] is a game that's going to turn a few heads, with it [showing] off life as a homeless person. It could end up being a little controversial too, I'm sure a few people will have some interesting opinions on this one.

I'm not sure what to make of it, as it looks mildly amusing, but it makes me feel a little weird. Can't be much worse than the thousands of other violent games we have I suppose and highlights the issues some people have to go through. A modern-life survival sim? Could be interesting.