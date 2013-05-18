from the this-is-gaming-on-Linux dept.
Yup, this seems to be a very real game. Bum Simulator [Steam] is a game that's going to turn a few heads, with it [showing] off life as a homeless person. It could end up being a little controversial too, I'm sure a few people will have some interesting opinions on this one.
I'm not sure what to make of it, as it looks mildly amusing, but it makes me feel a little weird. Can't be much worse than the thousands of other violent games we have I suppose and highlights the issues some people have to go through. A modern-life survival sim? Could be interesting.
In a sane forum it should be entirely possible to have an interesting and rational discussion on the sociological statement and implications of this game. That just wouldn't be our style though, would it?
Source: https://www.gamingonlinux.com/articles/bum-simulator-will-simulate-life-as-a-homeless-person.11751