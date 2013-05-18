Stories
Bum Simulator Will Simulate Life as a Homeless Person

posted by Fnord666 on Monday May 14, @07:48AM   Printer-friendly
from the this-is-gaming-on-Linux dept.
Software

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Yup, this seems to be a very real game. Bum Simulator [Steam] is a game that's going to turn a few heads, with it [showing] off life as a homeless person. It could end up being a little controversial too, I'm sure a few people will have some interesting opinions on this one.

I'm not sure what to make of it, as it looks mildly amusing, but it makes me feel a little weird. Can't be much worse than the thousands of other violent games we have I suppose and highlights the issues some people have to go through. A modern-life survival sim? Could be interesting.

In a sane forum it should be entirely possible to have an interesting and rational discussion on the sociological statement and implications of this game. That just wouldn't be our style though, would it?

Source: https://www.gamingonlinux.com/articles/bum-simulator-will-simulate-life-as-a-homeless-person.11751

Original Submission


