from the what-not-to-do dept.
After huge amounts of coral bleaching and rising carbon emissions, the Great Barrier Reef could really use some good news. Sadly, that's not what it got this weekend.
A draft report from the Department of Environment and Energy recommends forest clearing should go ahead at northern Queensland's Kingvale Station, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. Prospective clearing was first authorised in 2014, and its purpose would be to make way for cropping and other activities.
Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg will rule on the matter, and if it goes forward it'll mean 2,000 hectares of forest areas right next to the Reef will be cleared. And that would almost certainly mean a soil pollution problem for the Reef.
[...] Not only is too much heat and light a problem, so is lack of sunlight. Sediment washed from the land into the Reef blocks sunlight onto the coral, restricting the necessary process of photosynthesis. It can also damage or kill some of the fauna supporting the ecosystem.
"Declining marine water quality, influenced by land-based run-off, is one of the most significant threats to the long-term health and resilience of the Great Barrier Reef." Ironically, that's a quote from the Queensland Government's State of the Environment page.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 15, @01:33AM
Its just the same old story over and over since humans wiped out all the vertebral mammals at the end of the last ice age...
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday May 15, @02:15AM
The question is 'How long this can continue until the env/Earth gets rid of those reckless monkey species?"
Unless a nuke war happens, the life on Earth will continue to go on - with or without humans.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by requerdanos on Tuesday May 15, @02:03AM
Or, depending on your perspective, it would mean that nutrient-rich topsoil would finally reach the reef.
You can't have both of those. You don't have "too much light" and add a gram of topsoil and suddenly have "lack of sunlight." There's a range.
On the other hand, reefs are often starved of nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorous [reefkeeping.com] that soil happens to be a great supplier of, if only the ecosystem provides a way to transfer it.
The point is, quoting the link above, "nutrient enrichment from terrestrial sources cannot be called either beneficial or deleterious without context." TFS/TFA provides none, only dogmatic assertions that "dirt is bad".