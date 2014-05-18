18/05/14/1650200 story
posted by janrinok on Tuesday May 15, @03:07AM
from the chew-chew dept.
[A] Freight train service from Bayannur city in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to Tehran, Iran's capital, was launched Thursday morning.
The train, carrying 1,150 tonnes of sunflower seeds, will travel 8,352 kilometers through Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, arriving in Tehran in 15 days, said Chen Bo, deputy manager of the Hohhot office of China Railway.
The new train route will shorten transportation time by at least 20 days compared with ocean shipping.
(1)
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 15, @03:10AM
Somewhat faster than Marco Polo, but (iirc) about the same route and maybe/eventually some of the same trade goods?
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Tuesday May 15, @03:28AM (1 child)
There's no actual building here of new infrastructure, there's no tech angle, it's plain old trains.
Sure, someone has decided to connect all the little tracks in different countries to make one big journey, but even the source article here has less info than a normal summary on SN.
What am I missing here?
Is this something to do with the Trump/Iran/Treaty that I've missed with China supporting the Iranians?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 15, @03:47AM
:)