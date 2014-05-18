Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

New Freight Train Links China and Iran

posted by janrinok on Tuesday May 15, @03:07AM   Printer-friendly
from the chew-chew dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

[A] Freight train service from Bayannur city in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to Tehran, Iran's capital, was launched Thursday morning.

The train, carrying 1,150 tonnes of sunflower seeds, will travel 8,352 kilometers through Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, arriving in Tehran in 15 days, said Chen Bo, deputy manager of the Hohhot office of China Railway.

The new train route will shorten transportation time by at least 20 days compared with ocean shipping.

(source)

Original Submission


«  Queensland Forest Clearings Spell Bad News For Great Barrier Reef
New Freight Train Links China and Iran | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 15, @03:10AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 15, @03:10AM (#679919)

    Somewhat faster than Marco Polo, but (iirc) about the same route and maybe/eventually some of the same trade goods?

  • (Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Tuesday May 15, @03:28AM (1 child)

    by Fluffeh (954) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday May 15, @03:28AM (#679922) Journal

    There's no actual building here of new infrastructure, there's no tech angle, it's plain old trains.

    Sure, someone has decided to connect all the little tracks in different countries to make one big journey, but even the source article here has less info than a normal summary on SN.

    What am I missing here?

    Is this something to do with the Trump/Iran/Treaty that I've missed with China supporting the Iranians?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 15, @03:47AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 15, @03:47AM (#679930)
      Here's some spin: Trump is anti-trade and the USA is pro-war and regularly works with other countries (e.g. UK, Saudi Arabia) to destroy countries (e.g. Libya, Syria, Yemen) while China is pro-trade and regularly works with other countries to increase trade and profit.

      :)
(1)