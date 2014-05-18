The U.S. Supreme Court freed states to legalize gambling on individual sporting events, unleashing what will be a race to attract billions of dollars in wagers and heralding a new era for the nation's sports leagues.

The justices on Monday struck down [PDF] the federal law that had barred single-game gambling in most of the country, saying it unconstitutionally forced states to maintain their prohibitions. Nevada has been the only state with legal single-game wagering.

Sports gambling could begin in a matter of weeks in casinos and racetracks in New Jersey, which instigated the legal fight by repealing its gambling ban. Mississippi, Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware and West Virginia could follow soon, and the number of states might reach double digits by the end of the year.