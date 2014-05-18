Stories
U.S. Supreme Court Strikes Down Federal Sports Gambling Law

posted by janrinok on Tuesday May 15, @06:09AM
takyon writes:

U.S. states will be able to legalize sports gambling following a Supreme Court ruling. New Jersey will be among the first to do so:

The U.S. Supreme Court freed states to legalize gambling on individual sporting events, unleashing what will be a race to attract billions of dollars in wagers and heralding a new era for the nation's sports leagues.

The justices on Monday struck down [PDF] the federal law that had barred single-game gambling in most of the country, saying it unconstitutionally forced states to maintain their prohibitions. Nevada has been the only state with legal single-game wagering.

Sports gambling could begin in a matter of weeks in casinos and racetracks in New Jersey, which instigated the legal fight by repealing its gambling ban. Mississippi, Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware and West Virginia could follow soon, and the number of states might reach double digits by the end of the year.

Also at SCOTUSblog, Reuters, and USA Today.

