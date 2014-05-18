from the three-is-too-much dept.
The reason given is:
Specifically, Google wanted to eliminate the button that lets you view all your open apps, making it easier to see your apps with a swipe.
But the underlying reason for wanting to do comes from this quote from Dave Burke, Google's VP of engineering for Android
"Android have those three buttons at the bottom: Home, back and something else," Burke said. "And it's, it's a little too much, a little too complicated. I think of it as like walking into a room with three doors and it's like, 'which door do I go in?'"
My response to Burke would be: Well, Dave, when you walk into the room, and there's three doors, and one of them is labeled "bedroom", one of them is labeled "kitchen", and one of them is labeled "bathroom"; it's pretty easy to decide whether you're tired, hungry, or need to take a leak - so maybe you should look at having standards for labeling things.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 15, @08:08AM (1 child)
I guess they are referring to the little square button on the lower right?
After having an Android for a few days, I know good and well why its there. It is easy as all getout to start processes, however ending them is often not that easy.
Its not long before you have run so low on resources the phone's OS is trying desperately to find a little ram here and there.
One touch of that lower right button and the reason the phone is so tepid becomes obvious. The thing is clogged with all sorts of stuff. And then its obvious what the little broom symbol is for.
I find it so frustrating that a lot of the newer stuff has much less usability to me than the earlier stuff. Its like having my house cleaned for me, but I can't convince the housecleaner that some of my stuff is NOT trash, and going through my personal life and telling other "interested parties" anything it finds. It may have the most beautiful eye-candy presentation imaginable, but it won't do what I want it to do, and does all sorts of crap I don't want it to do, and I have little control over it. Its "Business-Grade" software, and its nowhere near trustworthy enough for use when some individual has to take accountability over what it does.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 15, @08:15AM
No kidding. That button opens the context menu in Firefox Android for example. I can't wait to accidentally swipe another screen open instead.
Apparently three buttons is too complicated. How dare the device have a 2 minute learning curve.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 15, @08:16AM
I've heard the arguments ("can't read English") and I don't give a damn. Google is too lazy to translate and too politically correct to just use the World's most standard language.
Those pictograms are a language that nobody is born into. They might as well be Esperanto or ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs. They mean nothing to me. They are so damn generic and meaningless that I always forget what they are supposed to do.
So yes Dave Burke, in a way they are too complicated... but only because you refused to use a language I can read. Next time, try plain English.