The reason given is:

Specifically, Google wanted to eliminate the button that lets you view all your open apps, making it easier to see your apps with a swipe.

But the underlying reason for wanting to do comes from this quote from Dave Burke, Google's VP of engineering for Android

"Android have those three buttons at the bottom: Home, back and something else," Burke said. "And it's, it's a little too much, a little too complicated. I think of it as like walking into a room with three doors and it's like, 'which door do I go in?'"

My response to Burke would be: Well, Dave, when you walk into the room, and there's three doors, and one of them is labeled "bedroom", one of them is labeled "kitchen", and one of them is labeled "bathroom"; it's pretty easy to decide whether you're tired, hungry, or need to take a leak - so maybe you should look at having standards for labeling things.