'Alexa' has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo
Amazon started widely selling its Echo speaker, voiced by the Star Trek-inspired personal assistant Alexa, in 2015. That year, 6,050 baby girls in the United States were named Alexa, or 311 for every 100,000 female babies born.
Since then, the name has declined in popularity 33 percent, according to new data from the Social Security Administration crunched by University of Maryland sociology professor Philip Cohen. Last year, just 3,883 baby girls were named Alexa.
Nobody wants to name their baby after their digital slave.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday May 15, @12:18PM
Nobody wants their children named after a dystopian device.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday May 15, @12:49PM
"Alexa" is a stupid name for a person anyway. Seriously, I've never even heard of a real person with that name; it sounds like a really stupid corruption/truncation of Alexandra or a crappy attempt at feminizing "Alex" (Alexander).
We're all much better off without kids named "Alexa". Now if we could get parents to stop picking other horrible names.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 15, @12:57PM
You are the slave.
Sounds like the name of a computer in a sci-fi movie.