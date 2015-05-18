Stories
Rise and Fall of Roman Empire Exposed in Greenland Ice Samples

posted by martyb on Tuesday May 15, @01:54PM
from the leading-theory dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

Modern people aren't the only ones who've polluted the atmosphere. Two thousand years ago, the Romans smelted precious ores in clay furnaces, extracting silver and belching lead into the sky. Some of that lead settled on Greenland's icecap and mixed in with ever-accumulating layers of ice. Now, scientists studying annual deposits of those ice layers have found that spikes and dips in lead pollution during the Roman era mirror the timing of many historical events, including wars fought by Julius Caesar.

=> https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2018/05/rise-and-fall-roman-empire-exposed-greenland-ice-samples

