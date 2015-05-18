Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Tips on Shopping for Sunscreen

posted by martyb on Tuesday May 15, @03:31PM   Printer-friendly
from the no-sun-in-my-mom's-basement dept.
/dev/random

An Anonymous Coward writes:

[...] with bottles and tubes covered with claims, “it’s really hard to make sense of what all the terminology means,” says Roopal V. Kundu, M.D., an associate professor of dermatology at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, who researches how people buy and use sunscreen.

Here, then, is the help you need: seven common terms and what they actually mean—and don’t. The federal government requires sunscreen claims to be “truthful and not misleading.” But only three of the main claims consumers see—“SPF,” “broad-spectrum,” and “water-resistant”—are strictly regulated by the [U.S.] government and therefore have agreed-upon definitions.

(source)

The article goes on to explain those terms as well as "sport," "dermatologist recommended," "natural," "mineral" and "reef safe."

Original Submission


«  Rise and Fall of Roman Empire Exposed in Greenland Ice Samples
Tips on Shopping for Sunscreen | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by kazzie on Tuesday May 15, @03:56PM

    by kazzie (5309) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday May 15, @03:56PM (#680072)

    Editor's Note: This article also appeared in the July 2018 issue of Consumer Reports magazine.

    These blasted time-travelling editors!

(1)