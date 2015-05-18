[...] with bottles and tubes covered with claims, “it’s really hard to make sense of what all the terminology means,” says Roopal V. Kundu, M.D., an associate professor of dermatology at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, who researches how people buy and use sunscreen.

Here, then, is the help you need: seven common terms and what they actually mean—and don’t. The federal government requires sunscreen claims to be “truthful and not misleading.” But only three of the main claims consumers see—“SPF,” “broad-spectrum,” and “water-resistant”—are strictly regulated by the [U.S.] government and therefore have agreed-upon definitions.