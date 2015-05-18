In December 2017, the Pineapple Fund was set up by an unknown individual with the intention of giving cryptocurrency donations around the world. It has also been claimed to be among the 250 largest holders of Bitcoin in the world. Known simply as 'Pine', the anonymous person announced via Reddit last year that they were setting up the Pineapple Fund to donate 5,057 BTC, worth about $86 million at the time, to charitable causes.