18/05/15/1545201 story
posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday May 15, @06:40PM
from the anonymous-philanthropy dept.
from the anonymous-philanthropy dept.
The Pineapple Fund has done what it set out to do and is concluding its activities. Going out in style, he/she/it/they continue to remain more or less anonymous.
In December 2017, the Pineapple Fund was set up by an unknown individual with the intention of giving cryptocurrency donations around the world. It has also been claimed to be among the 250 largest holders of Bitcoin in the world. Known simply as 'Pine', the anonymous person announced via Reddit last year that they were setting up the Pineapple Fund to donate 5,057 BTC, worth about $86 million at the time, to charitable causes.
Source : 5,104 BTC Later, The Bitcoin Pineapple Fund Announces It's Time to Say Farewell
5,104 BTC Later, The Bitcoin Pineapple Fund Announces It’s Time to Say Farewell | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 15, @06:45PM
Hamilson. That was the name of the obese man who always seemed to be sitting on the park bench in a certain neighborhood. Although people in the neighborhood regarded this man as a bit of an eccentric, he was nonetheless very respected and well-liked. As Hamilson was relaxing on the bench, he spotted something that he could not ignore; he got up and walked towards it absentmindedly, and then took it with him into some bushes so that he could begin.
Wailing. As Hamilson slammed his penis deep into the little girl's vagina, she wailed and pleaded for him to stop. "If anyone here is to blame, it's you for being so cute!" the man said cheerfully. This always happened: Whenever Hamilson spotted a cute child, he always took them into the bushes so that he could play with them.
She wailed, she screamed, and she cried, but all of which only served to make Hamilson more excited. And the more excited and playful the man became, the more his fists rained down upon the child. Then, silence.
"Oops!" the man exclaimed. Once again, he had gotten too excited and rough, and so it broke. Hamilson, disappointed with what transpired, peeked out of the bushes and soon saw something that he could not possibly ignore.
Soon after, an obese man was seen walking absentmindedly towards a living, breathing toy...