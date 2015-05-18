Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Supreme Court Declines to Hear “Podcasting Patent” Case, Handing Win to EFF

posted by janrinok on Tuesday May 15, @08:14PM   Printer-friendly
from the stand-by-for-podcast dept.
Digital Liberty

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow0245

Back in 2015, Personal Audio's claimed patent was invalidated by a federal court.

Podcasters, you can now engage in your lengthy Maron opens without the feeling of being legally targeted by a Texas company that many would consider to be a patent troll.

On Monday, the Supreme Court of the United States declined to hear the case of Personal Audio v. Electronic Frontier Foundation. In short, the case is all said and done.

As Ars reported in August 2017, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the April 2015 inter partes review (IPR) ruling—a process that allows anyone to challenge a patent's validity at the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2018/05/podcasting-patent-case-is-finally-totally-and-completely-dead-now/

Original Submission


«  5,104 BTC Later, The Bitcoin Pineapple Fund Announces It’s Time to Say Farewell
Supreme Court Declines to Hear “Podcasting Patent” Case, Handing Win to EFF | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by edIII on Tuesday May 15, @08:24PM

    by edIII (791) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday May 15, @08:24PM (#680178)

    I was having a bad day, but hearing that a patent troll is having a worse one makes it just a little bit better :)

    The patent office is like the death penalty. Good in theory, but corrupt as fuck in practice.

(1)