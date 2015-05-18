Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Arch Foundation Plans "Lunar Library" on a Tiny Sheet of Metal

posted by takyon on Tuesday May 15, @11:00PM   Printer-friendly
from the I'd-buy-that-for-a-nickel dept.
/dev/random

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow0245

This nonprofit plans to send millions of Wikipedia pages to the Moon — printed on tiny metal sheets

A nonprofit with grand ambitions of setting up a library on the Moon is planning to send the entire English archive of Wikipedia to the lunar surface sometime within the next couple of years.

Don't worry: there won't be reams of Wikipedia printouts sitting in the lunar soil. Instead, the organization says it will send up millions of Wikipedia articles in the form of miniaturized prints, etched into tiny sheets of metal that are thinner than the average human hair. The nonprofit claims that with this method, it can send up millions of pages of text in a package that's about the size of a CD.

The unusual mission is the brainchild of the Arch Foundation (pronounced "arc," short for archive.) Formed in 2015, the nonprofit's goal is to set up archives of humanity's culture in different places throughout our cosmic neighborhood, as a way to inspire people about space. "We thought of this project to archive human civilization around the Solar System — to create a permanent off-site backup of all our cultural achievements," Arch co-founder Nova Spivack tells The Verge. "So, our knowledge, our art, our languages, our history — all the stuff the human mind has produced." The idea is that these archives could last for millions to billions of years in space, where they might be found and read by future humans.

Original Submission #1Original Submission #2


«  A Year Ago, the NES Classic Flew Off the Shelves—Now It's Coming Back
Arch Foundation Plans "Lunar Library" on a Tiny Sheet of Metal | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday May 15, @11:20PM (1 child)

    by bob_super (1357) on Tuesday May 15, @11:20PM (#680220)

    English only ... because human knowledge does not include language diversity.

    Also, the micro-tech is cute, but when we find ancient writings, the fact that we can see the symbols tells us they're probably valuable. I won't presume of the eyesight of future space travelers from Stavromula Beta, but our rockets are powerful enough to send many tons into space, so a low-tech readable solution might be a lesser waste of time.

    • (Score: 2) by requerdanos on Tuesday May 15, @11:40PM

      by requerdanos (5997) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday May 15, @11:40PM (#680226) Journal

      English only ... because human knowledge does not include language diversity.

      No, that doesn't seem to be the reason. On the contrary, it's a diversity and inclusiveness measure: "Printed in a language spoken by each and every human ever to have walked on the moon."

      I won't presume of the eyesight of future space travelers from Stavromula Beta...might be a lesser waste of time.

      I guess a future reading would need to be scheduled in advance, "The Opening Of Arch Mission Foundation™, Inc. Time Capsule!" or whatnot.

      Their primary goal seems to be (FTFS):

      as a way to inspire people about space

      And a distant second of

      could last for millions to billions of years in space, where they might be found and read by future humans.

      but either way, humans (coincidentally with dollars to donate) seem to be the target audience. So inclusive, but not *too* inclusive.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 15, @11:24PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 15, @11:24PM (#680222)

    If you don't send porn, you're not archiving humanity's greatest achievement.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 15, @11:31PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 15, @11:31PM (#680224)

    Like littering?

(1)