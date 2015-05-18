To start with, the Exodus phone will have support for bitcoin, ethereum, and other major networks, with more partnerships expected to come later on. HTC envisions a native blockchain network that uses Exodus phones as nodes that support cryptocurrency trading between users. HTC is also reportedly considering allowing people to purchase the Exodus phone with cryptocurrency. No price has been set yet for the phone.

[...] Chen said during the New York City blockchain conference, Consensus 2018, today: "We envision a phone where you hold your own keys, you own your own identity and data, and your phone is the hub."