from the dropping-calls-and-wallets dept.
HTC is launching a blockchain-powered phone
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow0245
HTC is developing a new android phone that will be powered by blockchain technology. The phone, named Exodus, will feature a universal wallet and a built-in secure hardware enclave to support cryptocurrencies and decentralized applications.
Source: https://thenextweb.com/hardfork/2018/05/15/htc-blockchain-powered-phone/
Also at The Verge:
To start with, the Exodus phone will have support for bitcoin, ethereum, and other major networks, with more partnerships expected to come later on. HTC envisions a native blockchain network that uses Exodus phones as nodes that support cryptocurrency trading between users. HTC is also reportedly considering allowing people to purchase the Exodus phone with cryptocurrency. No price has been set yet for the phone.
[...] Chen said during the New York City blockchain conference, Consensus 2018, today: "We envision a phone where you hold your own keys, you own your own identity and data, and your phone is the hub."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 16, @12:33AM
Oooh, my phone can also be my crypto wallet? So if I lose my phone I'm doubly screwed? Where do I sign up?
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday May 16, @12:33AM (1 child)
"If Evolution Is Outlawed, Only Outlaws Will Evolve."
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Wednesday May 16, @01:03AM
This "powered by" garbage needs to stop, immediately.
My computer is not "powered by" Debian GNU/Linux. It's powered by electricity from the nuke plant a few km away.
My websites are not "powered by Apache" -- again, it's electricity, from an upstream source.
That blog isn't "powered by Wordpress" -- it's powered by wires used to pipe in a steady flow of electrons. Electricity. Generated somewhere. (This "powered by Wordpress" nonsense is hardcoded into many of their themes by people who clearly don't understand force nor motion, and who have little respect for those who do.)
These things, like the HTC phone in question, consume power; they don't provide it.
Things can be powered by fuel, or stored energy, but not much else.
(Score: 2) by tizan on Wednesday May 16, @12:57AM
It will be powered by cold fusion in your pocket because all this crypto-blockchain mumbo jumbo do use a lot of power.
Anyday now ...since cold fusion was discovered in 1989.