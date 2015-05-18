Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

HTC Announces a "Blockchain-Powered" Smartphone

posted by takyon on Wednesday May 16, @12:25AM   Printer-friendly
from the dropping-calls-and-wallets dept.
Mobile Techonomics

HTC is launching a blockchain-powered phone

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow0245

HTC is developing a new android phone that will be powered by blockchain technology. The phone, named Exodus, will feature a universal wallet and a built-in secure hardware enclave to support cryptocurrencies and decentralized applications.

Source: https://thenextweb.com/hardfork/2018/05/15/htc-blockchain-powered-phone/

Also at The Verge:

To start with, the Exodus phone will have support for bitcoin, ethereum, and other major networks, with more partnerships expected to come later on. HTC envisions a native blockchain network that uses Exodus phones as nodes that support cryptocurrency trading between users. HTC is also reportedly considering allowing people to purchase the Exodus phone with cryptocurrency. No price has been set yet for the phone.

[...] Chen said during the New York City blockchain conference, Consensus 2018, today: "We envision a phone where you hold your own keys, you own your own identity and data, and your phone is the hub."

Original Submission #1Original Submission #2


«  Arch Foundation Plans "Lunar Library" on a Tiny Sheet of Metal
HTC Announces a "Blockchain-Powered" Smartphone | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 16, @12:33AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 16, @12:33AM (#680239)

    Oooh, my phone can also be my crypto wallet? So if I lose my phone I'm doubly screwed? Where do I sign up?

  • (Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday May 16, @12:33AM (1 child)

    by Arik (4543) on Wednesday May 16, @12:33AM (#680240)
    I bet you it's powered by battery just like all their other models.
    --
    "If Evolution Is Outlawed, Only Outlaws Will Evolve."

    • (Score: 2) by requerdanos on Wednesday May 16, @01:03AM

      by requerdanos (5997) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday May 16, @01:03AM (#680247) Journal

      powered by blockchain

      I bet you it's powered by battery

      This "powered by" garbage needs to stop, immediately.

      My computer is not "powered by" Debian GNU/Linux. It's powered by electricity from the nuke plant a few km away.

      My websites are not "powered by Apache" -- again, it's electricity, from an upstream source.

      That blog isn't "powered by Wordpress" -- it's powered by wires used to pipe in a steady flow of electrons. Electricity. Generated somewhere. (This "powered by Wordpress" nonsense is hardcoded into many of their themes by people who clearly don't understand force nor motion, and who have little respect for those who do.)

      These things, like the HTC phone in question, consume power; they don't provide it.

      Things can be powered by fuel, or stored energy, but not much else.

  • (Score: 2) by tizan on Wednesday May 16, @12:57AM

    by tizan (3245) on Wednesday May 16, @12:57AM (#680246)

    It will be powered by cold fusion in your pocket because all this crypto-blockchain mumbo jumbo do use a lot of power.

    Anyday now ...since cold fusion was discovered in 1989.

(1)