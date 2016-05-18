from the do-I-know-you? dept.
Concertgoers will soon live in their own personalized version of hell above and beyond the Ticketmaster convenience fee. Live Nation, Ticketmaster's parent company, recently announced a pilot program to ditch tickets in favor of advanced facial recognition technology.
For the pilot, Ticketmaster partnered with Blink Identity, a Texas-based biometric company that previously worked to implement biometric security programs in both Afghanistan and Iraq. The company claims it can make a positive ID in "half a second," even if those being scanned aren't looking directly at its cameras. Once scanned, the system flies through a potential database of tens (or hundreds) of thousands of attendees in an attempt to make a positive ID. Only then will it grant entry to the event.
Replacing physical (or digital) tickets with advanced biometrics systems, as you might have guessed, isn't without its critics.
Source: https://thenextweb.com/insider/2018/05/15/ticketmaster-plans-to-roll-out-facial-recognition-systems-for-events-what-could-go-wrong/
(Score: 1) by messymerry on Wednesday May 16, @12:54PM (1 child)
passwords can be changed. Biometrics are forever. Jumping with both feet into this boiling stew of dangerous ideas is foolhardy at best. We should approach using biometric data with caution. Pandora's box is being opened and we are pulling as hard at the lid as we can. Sadly Govt which has assumed the mantle of moderator and protector is heavily conflicted in this. They want the biometric data as much or more than the corporate fascist asshats that are collecting it.
Is the water feeling warmer to you too???
(Score: 1) by datapharmer on Wednesday May 16, @01:22PM
I had my face transplanted you insensitive clod.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday May 16, @01:13PM
I have been predicting the use of facial recognition in conjunction with purchasing for some time.
Imagine in 10 or 20 years, every Walgreens, CVS, Kroger or other store that normally require consumer tracking cards will use facial recognition instead. And consumers will love it because it lets them buy things (that are marked up to twice their normal price) for half of the price!
And after that it will be absolutely everywhere because youcantbetoosafethinkofthechildrenpollywannacracker.
(Score: 2) by rigrig on Wednesday May 16, @01:18PM
Right now they just scan the ticket barcode, and whoever arrives first with a particular ticket gets in, even though all online-bought tickets have your name on it. (probably because asking everyone for ID takes too long)
Apart from the minor annoyance of a few clever entrepreneurs double-reselling their digital tickets, this also creates a serious problem: tickets aren't actually bound to a single person, so they can be re-sold without Ticketmaster getting a cut.
By utilizing facial recognition, tickets can be valid only for exactly one person, with the only possibility of re-sale being through Ticketmaster, which will re-issue the ticket to a different person (for a modest fee).
No one remembers the singer.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday May 16, @01:25PM
You cannot enter, asyou are already here. You can't enter twice.
Please stop trying to use someone else's face.
(Score: tau, Irrational)