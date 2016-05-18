Stories
Anne Frank Gone Sexual

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday May 16, @03:29AM   Printer-friendly
from the Anne-Frank's-frank-diary dept.
News

takyon writes:

Anne Frank's 'dirty jokes' found in hidden diary pages

Two new pages from Anne Frank's diary have been published, containing a handful of dirty jokes and her thoughts on sex. The young Jewish teen's diary, written in hiding from the Nazis, became world-famous when published after her death and at the end of the war.

The hidden pages had been covered with gummed brown paper - apparently to hide her risqué writing from her family. New imaging techniques have finally allowed researchers to read them.

The entries were written on 28 September 1942, not long after the 13-year-old Anne went into hiding. "I'll use this spoiled page to write down 'dirty' jokes", she wrote on a page with a handful of crossed-out phrases - and jotted down four dirty jokes she knew. She added a few dozen lines about sex education, imagining she has to give "the talk" to someone else, and mentioning prostitutes - who she wrote elsewhere that her father had told her about.

Original Submission


  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by XivLacuna on Wednesday May 16, @03:39AM

    by XivLacuna (6346) on Wednesday May 16, @03:39AM (#680277)

    You'll never forget. We won't let you.

    So are these pages actually penned by her or by her father?

    If she survived the whole typhus thing she could have gotten a nice job writing smut for whatever country she infiltrated.

(1)