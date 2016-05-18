18/05/16/019248 story
posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday May 16, @05:01AM
from the hybrid-lining dept.
from the hybrid-lining dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow0245
Just days after Google announced that it would acquire Velostrata to help customers migrating more of their operations into cloud environments, HPE under its new CEO Antonio Neri is also upping its game in the same department. Today the company announced that it would acquire Plexxi, a specialist in software-defined data center solutions, aimed at optimising application performance for enterprises that are using hybrid cloud environments.
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2018/05/15/hpe-plexxi/
HPE Buys Plexxi to Expand its Hybrid Cloud Solutions | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.