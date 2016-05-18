from the post-hoc-ergo-propter-hoc? dept.
With RNA, Researchers Transfer Memories Between Sea Slugs
In the first chunk of their study, the team, led by David Glanzman, worked with groups of a marine slug called Aplysia. One group of slugs got shocked on the tail once every 20 minutes for a total of five shocks. The next day, they went through the same shock session. The point was to prime them to use what's called a defensive withdraw reflex — basically, the slug version of a flinch.
When Glanzman and his team later physically tapped these slugs on their tails, the creatures contracted for an average of 50 seconds. But when the team tapped another, shock-free group, those slugs only shied away for about one second.
Here's where things get interesting. The researchers then extracted ribonucleic acid (RNA) — the cellular messenger that carries out the genetic instructions of DNA — from the nervous systems of both the shock and non-shock groups. They took this RNA and injected it into a third set of slugs that hadn't had to deal with any shocks or taps. Seven of these slugs got the shock group's RNA, seven got the non-shock-group's RNA.
Next, the team tapped these RNA-injected slugs on their tails. Those that had received the shock group's RNA responded almost exactly like the shock group: They recoiled for about 40 seconds. "It was as though we transferred the memory," Glanzman said in a press release.
RNA from Trained Aplysia Can Induce an Epigenetic Engram for Long-Term Sensitization in Untrained Aplysia (open, DOI: 10.1523/ENEURO.0038-18.2018) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 16, @02:26PM
There must be genes for ramping up the recoil response based on irritating stimuli.
With enough irritation, those genes start getting expressed, meaning that RNA for those genes starts getting produced, which means certain proteins and other structures start getting produced from the RNA.
So, if you take that RNA and then move it to another individual, then its cells sill start doing what that RNA says it should do, which thus yields the long recoil-response.
Can you call this a 'memory'? Is DNA, for example, a 'memory' because it encodes past experiences, decisions, selection, etc.? Or, should it be called something else?
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Wednesday May 16, @02:33PM
Both memory and reflex are a kind of memory I suppose, but with different implications. Assuming this sort of thing transfers to other species it could provide an avenue for operant conditioning to be transferred to children, especially from the mother, without necessarily transferring any of the specific memories associated with it.
I suppose I'm working on the assumption that behavioral "memories" are more valuable to most organisms than the details that instilled them, as well as being much more information-dense. Plus the fact that we can't remember things that happened to our parents, but there may be more subtle "lessons" passed on.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday May 16, @02:45PM
Did they transfer all their secrets?
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Wednesday May 16, @02:49PM
Do you mean to tell me that "slugs got shocked on the tail once every 20 minutes for a total of five shocks" really changes their RNA??