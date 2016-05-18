The EU Parliament has some questions for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Tajani confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday that the Facebook CEO has accepted his invitation, and said the appearance could happen as early as next week.

Zuckerberg will meet the leaders of the political groups, as well as the chair and the rapporteur of the Committee for Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs. The focus of the meetings will be on the potential impact of Facebook on electoral processes in Europe, as well as other aspects of personal data protection.

Tajani extended an invitation to Zuckerberg to appear in Brussels in the early days of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which first made headlines in March. In April, Zuckerberg testified before Congress regarding Cambridge Analytica, data privacy, Russian interference in the 2016 US election and how the social network handles political points of view.

But in spite of his trips to Washington and Brussels, the Facebook CEO apparently isn't amenable to talking to all politicians about his company's role in the scandal. He has declined to speak to British politicians on multiple occasions -- the latest rejection taking place only on Tuesday -- despite being threatened with a potential formal summons by Parliament.