Senate Approves Overturning FCC's Net Neutrality Repeal
The Senate approved a resolution Wednesday to nullify the Federal Communications Commission's net neutrality rollback, dealing a symbolic blow to the FCC's new rule that remains on track to take effect next month.
The final vote was 52-47. As expected, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Me., joined Democrats in voting to overturn the FCC's controversial decision. But two other Republicans — Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — also voted in favor of the resolution of disapproval.
The outcome is unlikely to derail the FCC's repeal of Obama-era rules that restrict Internet service providers' ability to slow down or speed up users' access to specific websites and apps.
The legislative victory is fleeting because the House does not intend to take similar action, but Democrats are planning to carry the political fight over Internet access into the 2018 midterms.
DannyB: Hopefully we don't all get slower connections so that ISPs can use the bandwidth to create paid prioritization.
(Score: 4, Informative) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday May 16, @09:51PM (3 children)
100% of Democrats, 49 in total, voted in favor of Net Neutrality.
94% of Republicans, 47 in total, voted to eliminate Net Neutrality.
Just a reminder that both parties are definitely not the same when it comes to this issue.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday May 16, @09:59PM
There was a line in "The West Wing" an eternity ago, where the temporary R-like president says something along the lines of "We are not going to go crazy just because we're currently in complete control, because that would give you ammo to crush us at the next elections". Kind of a don't-spook-the-center logic which has kept balance in the lawmakers for a couple centuries.
These days, Republicans seem to have completely discarded that. It's hard to blame them, when the other side is so incompetent at profiting from the consequences.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday May 16, @10:23PM
The real problem is that you have only two parties.
I'm not sure what you could do about that, as the business interests who run the US like only having two, and shooting people to get change doesn't seem like a good plan.
(Score: 3, Informative) by TheGratefulNet on Wednesday May 16, @10:25PM
republican congressmen only care about 2 things: voting with the party and getting rewarded by their 'donors'.
republican voters only care about 2 things: doing whatever their church leaders tell them; and whatever 'that black man did', they want it all undone
no, the two sides are NOTHING like each other and 'bsab' is pure bullshit.
I do have to hand it to the R's, they have totally convinced their sheep to vote entirely against ALL of their own best interests. amazing slight of hand; houdini would be able to learn from those fucked up R's.
of course, this is ruining our country. but the rich don't care; they don't need 'a country' - their sheer wealth gives them all the protection they need. and when the shit hits the fan, they fly off to their own island or fortress.
I put all the blame on the ignorant flyovers who love to 'stick it to the lefties'. of course, by doing that they are also sticking it to themselves, but are too dimwitted to even see that.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday May 16, @10:03PM (1 child)
Kind of amazed that Murkowski would do that, when I emailed Congressman Don Young back in the day over this he informed me that GCI had financially assured him that I am wrong and should get a life. Sounds like someone was skimping on their bribes.
"This fig came from a mere three days away by ship" - Cato the Elder
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 16, @10:37PM
I have no idea what you are talking about. Care to explain further?