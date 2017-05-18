Stories
Lemonade is Applying 'Open Source' to Insurance Policies

posted by martyb on Thursday May 17, @03:05AM
from the lawyers-are-expensive-crowds-are-cheap dept.
Techonomics

requerdanos writes:

The Lemonade Insurance Agency of New York has announced an 'open source' insurance policy that anyone can edit, according to Insurance Business America Magazine.

That this particular magazine's subject matter rarely intersects with anything 'open source' is made clear with gems like these:

Because the policy is open source, it’s not copyrighted

[Zomg, ] Lemonade’s competitors have access to it.

Despite the varying quality of the press coverage, the Lemonade Agency is forging what is probably new ground in the insurance business with what they are calling Policy 2.0.

From the Insurancebusinessmag article:

"As avid open source evangelists, we believe that bringing consumers and professionals together in an effort to co-create an insurance policy, will result in a better and fairer insurance product for the 21st century."

The policy is published on the Policy 2.0 Github under the GNU Free Documentation License, Version 1.3 or later.

Also at TechCrunch and Business Wire.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 17, @04:12AM

    In other words they accidentally fired their lawyers and need someone to write them a new policy. Seriously, how hard is it for them to brainstorm a fair contract? Are they that far out of touch with the average person? Let me go ahead and in "Clause 52: Insurance company agrees to pay the insured $5,000 for each month the insured has not filed any claims."

