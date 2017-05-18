from the sunscreen++ dept.
Scientists Detect Possible Illegal Emissions of CFC-11
Mysterious rise in emissions of ozone-damaging chemical
Scientists have detected an unexpected rise in atmospheric levels of CFC-11, a chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) highly damaging to the ozone layer. Banned by the Montreal Protocol in 1987, CFC-11 was seen to be declining as expected but that fall has slowed down by 50% since 2012.
Researchers say their evidence shows it's likely that new, illegal emissions of CFC-11 are coming from East Asia. These could hamper the recovery of the ozone hole and worsen climate change.
An unexpected and persistent increase in global emissions of ozone-depleting CFC-11 (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-018-0106-2) (DX)
Someone, Somewhere, is Making a Banned Chemical that Destroys the Ozone Layer
Emissions of a banned, ozone-depleting chemical are on the rise, a group of scientists reported Wednesday, suggesting someone may be secretly manufacturing the pollutant in violation of an international accord.
Emissions of CFC-11 have climbed 25 percent since 2012, despite the chemical being part of a group of ozone pollutants that were phased out under the 1987 Montreal Protocol.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 17, @04:51AM
Quick, invade East Asia to save the world!
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday May 17, @04:51AM (1 child)
They want me to use the pump. Because the other one -- which I really like better than going "bing, bing, bing," and then it comes out in big globs, right? And it's stuck in your hair and you say, "Oh my God, I gotta take a shower again! My hair's all screwed up!" Right? I wanna use hairspray!
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Thursday May 17, @05:27AM
Here's a clue, your orangeness. R11 boils at about room temperature. It's not suitable as an aerosol can propellant.
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Thursday May 17, @05:24AM
It's a refrigerant that was used a lot in large chiller systems (the sort that are the size of a building). It's liquid at atmospheric pressure up to about room temperature, so the system runs under a low pressure when using.
You can still get reclaimed R11 but no new stocks are supposed to have been made since 1996 or so.
It was also great for making the drinking bird toys. :)