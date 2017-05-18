Stories
North Korea Pauses Plans for Summit

posted by martyb on Thursday May 17, @11:16AM   Printer-friendly
from the where-have-we-seen-this-before? dept.
News

takyon writes:

North Korea warns it may cancel summit with Trump if it has to give up nukes

A senior North Korean official warned Wednesday that Pyongyang may cancel its summit meeting between Kim Jong Un and President Trump scheduled for June 12 in Singapore, if it is going to be pushed into giving up its nuclear arsenal.

If the Trump administration pressures Pyongyang to unilaterally abandon its nuclear weapons, North Korea would have to reconsider the summit, Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye Gwan said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

[...] The news came hours after the North canceled a high-level meeting with South Korean officials that was scheduled for Wednesday, citing a joint military exercise as the reason. In its earlier statement, KCNA claimed that the U.S. and South Korea's joint air drill, which began on Friday, was "a bid to make a preemptive airstrike at the DPRK and win the air."

See also:

Previously: Peace Dividend?

Original Submission


«  No Room at the Inn: Small B.C. Lodge Cheated by Expedia?

Related Stories

Politics: Peace Dividend? 42 comments

Two bits of news from Asia, widely covered elsewhere. However, are we beginning to see a peace dividend as a result of the thawing in relationships between North and South Korea?

American prisoners held in North Korea on their way home after Pompeo visit, Trump says

realDonaldTrump writes:

"Three American prisoners held in North Korea have been released and are en route to the U.S. after a surprise diplomatic mission by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, President Trump announced Wednesday. " foxnews.com/politics/2018/05/09/american-prisoners-held-in-north-korea-on-their-way-home-after-pompeo-visit-trump-says.html

[Ed Note: They should be back in the US by now although I have not seen any direct reporting of this at the time of editing this story. Anyway, welcome back guys!]

Update: North Korea summit: Trump greets freed US detainees

China, Japan, South Korea open three-way summit

realDonaldTrump writes:

"China, South Korea and Japan have begun their first trilateral summit in more than two years.

[...] They are expected to take up the recent flurry of developments on the Korean peninsula. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Moon on April 27 and Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this week.

Abe said he hopes North Korea will give up its nuclear weapons in a complete and irreversible way.

Li said China is willing to work with Japan and South Korea to maintain regional stability.

The three-way summit is supposed to happen annually, but hasn't been held since November 2015 because of tense relations between Japan and China." foxnews.com/world/2018/05/08/latest-china-japan-south-korea-open-three-way-summit.html

Original Submission #1Original Submission #2

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday May 17, @12:25PM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Thursday May 17, @12:25PM (#680691)

    Seems like lots of people start to be pissed with Trump:
    - NK and SK - see TFS
    - UK, France, Germany, Russia and China - in relation with the Iran deal
    - EU [cnbc.com] and Japan [reuters.com] - over the aluminium and steel tariffs and the looming trade war ("Merkel says the EU is now ready to discuss cutting trade tariffs with Trump — but with some caveats" then "Japan plans retaliatory tariffs against United States" - steaming fresh news)
    - EU council president: "With friends like Trump, who needs enemies?"

(1)