2015 BP519, nicknamed "Caju", is another extreme trans-Neptunian object that points to the existence of Planet Nine. Discovered with data from the Dark Energy Survey, Caju has a relatively large diameter, estimated at around 400-700 km, meaning the object could be a gravitationally rounded dwarf planet. It also has a highly inclined orbit of 54°, which a team of scientists says can be explained by the presence of the hypothetical Planet Nine:
After discovering it, the team tried to investigate 2015 BP519's origins using computer simulations of the Solar System. However, these tests were not able to adequately explain how the object had ended with such an orbit.
But when the team added a ninth planet with properties exactly matching those predicted by the Caltech scientists in 2016, the orbit of 2015 BP519 suddenly made sense. "The second you put Planet Nine in the simulations, not only can you form objects like this object, but you absolutely do," Juliette Becker, a Michigan graduate student and lead author of the study told Quanta.
Some researchers, however, caution that Planet Nine may not be the only explanation for 2015 BP519's strange orbit. Michele Bannister, a planetary astronomer from Queen's University Belfast, in Ireland, who was not involved in the study, told Newsweek that while the latest findings were "a great discovery," other scenarios could account for its tilt. "This object is unusual because it's on a high inclination," she said. "This can be used to maybe tell us some things about its formation process. There are a number of models that suggest you can probably put objects like this into the shape of orbit and the tilt of orbit that we see today."
Discovery and Dynamical Analysis of an Extreme Trans-Neptunian Object with a High Orbital Inclination (arXiv:1805.05355)
Medieval astronomical records, such as the Bayeux Tapestry, could help narrow down the location (or at least infer the existence) of the hypothetical Planet Nine:
Scientists suspect the existence of Planet Nine because it would explain some of the gravitational forces at play in the Kuiper Belt, a stretch of icy bodies beyond Neptune. But no one has been able to detect the planet yet, though astronomers are scanning the skies for it with tools such as the Subaru Telescope on Hawaii's Mauna Kea volcano.
Medieval records could provide another tool, said Pedro Lacerda, a Queen's University astronomer and the other leader of the project.
"We can take the orbits of comets currently known and use a computer to calculate the times when those comets would be visible in the skies during the Middle Ages," Lacerda told Live Science. "The precise times depend on whether our computer simulations include Planet Nine. So, in simple terms, we can use the medieval comet sightings to check which computer simulations work best: the ones that include Planet Nine or the ones that do not."
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday May 17, @02:54PM (1 child)
I am not an astrophysicist, but it seems odd that there's supposedly this huge (10 earth masses) planet out past the Kuiper Belt, but we haven't been able to detect it yet.
Is it possible this Caju dwarf planet's orbit, and other effects explained by "Planet Nine", are actually caused by merely the aggregate gravitational effects of many other smaller objects in that region of the system, rather than one very large one?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Thursday May 17, @03:10PM
Planet Nine is estimated to be very cold, smaller than Neptune, between 200 and 1,200 AU away, with very low brightness.
WISE [wikipedia.org] is an infrared survey telescope that has discovered lots of cold objects, including the third-closest "star" system in 2013, Luhman 16 [wikipedia.org], which is a binary brown dwarf pair. WISE was used to search for nearby gas giants, but it has some limits on its sensitivity:
An aggregation of objects doesn't necessarily stay aggregated. They could collide with each other or become scattered over time. Whereas a mini-Neptune would stay intact and have a consistent gravitational effect. There's no ruling an aggregation out just yet seeing as no Planet Nine has been discovered.
