from the i-thought-this-only-happened-in-cartoons dept.
El Reg reports
A forensics report has reported the first known death from the use of electronic cigarettes after a Florida man was killed when his device exploded and drove itself into his cranium.
Tallmadge D'Elia was vaping at home on May 5 when the vaping device, manufactured by Philippines-based Smok-E Mountain, exploded. An investigation by the Pinellas-Pasco medical examiner's office found the explosion fired two pieces of the vaping device into his head, causing death by "projectile wound of head".
D'Elia also suffered burns to 80 per cent of his body, the ABC News reports,[1] after the explosion caused a fire in his house. Firefighters found his lifeless body when they broke in to tackle the blaze.
A representative from Smok-E Mountain said that the problem was most likely a battery issue, or a problem with the atomizer D'Elia had in his mouth. It said the company had had problems with people cloning their devices and using bad batteries.
While D'Elia's death is a first, injuries from electronic cigarettes are surprisingly common. A report last year by the US Federal Emergency Management Agency found that between January 2009 and December 31, 2016 there were 195 incidents where vape pens overheated or exploded, leading to 133 acute injuries to users, 38 or which were described as "severe".
Additional local coverage from Tampa Bay Times:
Autopsy: Vape pen explosion fatally wounded St. Petersburg man and St. Pete man is first U.S. vaping death. Are e-cigarettes safe?.
(Score: 3, Touché) by TheGratefulNet on Thursday May 17, @05:51PM
HOW many, again? EVERYBODY PANIC!
oh wait, its noise level. huh.
while poor batteries are often a cause of danger, the numbers here are so far below the noise, I can't see how anyone can say its 'common'.
or is 'non-zero' the new value we give to 'surprisingly common'?
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 17, @05:57PM (1 child)
Shit, you ain't kiddin'!
I swear, man. This world is built on layers and layers of codemonkey crap. It's frightening.
(Score: 3, Funny) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday May 17, @06:28PM
I say we live in the Age of Computer. And it's so true.
They say that a computer chip could have saved the guy's life. That so many of the eCigarettes have computer chips to keep them exploding. But this one didn't and it exploded. And the guy died and his house burned down.
And Google is doing a terrific thing, they're making cyber that decides who to kill. So our very brave drone pilots don't have to decide. They call it Project Maven. Big time saver and we can kill a lot more bad guys.
Fidel Castro, our CIA tried many times to kill him -- they call it regime change. And some people say they tried the exploding cigar. Some people say it's Fake News. But the Castro brothers hung on until I got very tough. No more Castros, because of me.
People are dying because of cyber. And they're living because of cyber. But nobody knows exactly what's going on!!
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Thursday May 17, @05:58PM
That note provided some amusement. 269 empty newlines before the <html> tag. ~550 empty newlines in the middle of the file for some reason.
But at least if you remove or ignore the gratuitous empty newlines, most of the HTML is properly indented.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative. Maybe the underused +1 Interesting?
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday May 17, @06:18PM
Good, "first" confirms they haven't found my graveyard for bludgeoned, stabbed, and strangled cloudbreathing assholes, yet.
It's a great spot, I hope I can stash another 5 or 6 bodies before I have to find new digs.