American Gut Project Reports Results From 11,000 Microbiomes

American Gut Project Reports Microbiome Results for 11K Participants

Members of the American Gut Consortium have shared microbiome findings from their citizen science project, which has enrolled more than 11,000 participants so far.

As they reported [open, DOI: 10.1128/mSystems.00031-18] [DX] in the journal mSystems today, the researchers received stool samples from individuals in the US, UK, and dozens of other countries. Participants completed voluntary surveys related to their diet, lifestyle, health status, and disease history, including nearly 1,800 individuals who took part in a picture-based food frequency questionnaire.

With these data, the team has started parsing relationships between gut microbial composition, diet, psychiatric disease, and more. The results suggest that gut microbiome diversity ticks up in individuals who eat a greater variety of plants, for example, but wanes in those with recent antibiotic use. The collection is continuing to grow, and investigators hope to do more extensive and detailed analyses on the samples in the future.

