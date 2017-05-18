from the Mo'-Money dept.
An article in Australian newspaper The Age describes a paper just released by the Reserve Bank of Australia which has found that periodic increases in the Minimum Wage (also known as the "Award" wage in Australia) did not negatively affect the level of employment in each respective industry:
The paper, published by the central bank's economic research department on the final day the Fair Work Commission hearings had to decide if 2.3 million Australians will get a pay rise in July, found "no evidence that small, incremental increases in award wages had an adverse effect on hours worked or the job destruction rate".
It used a sample of 32,000 jobs between 1998 and 2008, when award wages were increased by a flat dollar amount each year, to find jobs with larger award wage rises had larger increases in hours worked than jobs experiencing a smaller award wage rise.
"I am able to rule out adverse effects on hours worked. I also find that award wage increases do not have a statistically significant effect on the job destruction rate," said researcher James Bishop.
"If anything, the point estimates suggest that the job destruction rate actually declines when the award wage is increased."
[...] The RBA paper said their results may not "necessarily generalise to large, unanticipated changes in award wages", cautioned it only included adult positions, and that the consequences of wage increases may "be borne by job seekers, rather than job holders".
"There will always be some point at which a minimum wage adjustment will begin to reduce employment," the paper stated.
Naturally, this is proving problematic for some politicians who have been advocating against increases in the minimum wage due to fears that this will harm business.
Link to Abstract and Paper (pdf).
(Score: 3, Insightful) by PartTimeZombie on Friday May 18, @03:01AM (1 child)
This will be good.
Expecting a bunch of comments from the "Contracts between consenting adults" idiots shortly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 18, @03:07AM
Just remember, those people are called libertarians. They want to completely abolish all forms of government. You should become an anarchist like me instead. We believe that a small government is a necessary evil that can't be avoided.
Trust me. Believe me. I wouldn't lie. Maybe. Probably.
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 18, @03:08AM
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 18, @03:27AM (2 children)
So why not just make it $500 an hour? After all, it TOTALLY INCREASES EMPLOYMENT AND HOURS according to a study! More money AND more jobs AND MORE HOURS PER JOB! Utopia, motherfuckers!
Oh wait, that's right. Reality doesn't work that way. You say wages rising in small amounts which happens to be the same way that inflation rises doesn't adversely affect jobs? Oh my goodness, what a shock. Call the newspapers, stop the presses, we gotta get this non-story out there, bitches. Of course, a bunch of loonies that have no idea how economics works or what "supply and demand" is all about will think this somehow means minimum wage increases like that retarded $15 an hour thing fast food workers want are guaranteed to have a positive effect on the economy. Never mind that Seattle's $15 minimum wage push led to "more jobs" which have less hours and now a lot more people suffer from widely unreported under-employment as mandatory-benefits full-time jobs are ejected in favor of no-benefits part-time jobs. No, let's focus on the raw employment rate and the job counts! It's kinda like that female wage gap shit, innit guise? Looks bad on paper but that paper is made of context-resistant ideological foam! Let's also conveniently forget that correlation doesn't prove causation because fuck yeah!
If you think that the minimum wage being increased has a positive effect, OR if you think there is a wage gap that matters in any way other than to demonstrate why women need to have the balls to negotiate wages, you're simply a delusional idiot that doesn't know enough to have an opinion of any value.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Friday May 18, @03:34AM
...aaaand, there it is.
First cab off the rank didn't even read as far as
But why not totally make it $500 an hour?
Fuckwit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 18, @03:35AM
(Score: 2) by idiot_king on Friday May 18, @03:39AM
...since capitalists don't care about statistics unless it involves how they can screw someone else out of money.
Also, as pointed out, here come the usual idiot crew waving their Gadsden flags screaming about free markets and "Ayn Rand did nothing wrong."