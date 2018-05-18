Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Earth Just had its 400th Consecutive Warmer-Than-Average Month Thanks to Global Warming

posted by martyb on Friday May 18, @10:55AM   Printer-friendly
from the gonna-need-a-MUCH-bigger-parasol dept.
Science

DeathMonkey writes:

It was December 1984, and President Reagan had just been elected to his second term, Dynasty was the top show on TV and Madonna's Like a Virgin topped the musical charts.

It was also the last time the Earth had a cooler-than-average month.

Last month marked the planet's 400th consecutive month with above-average temperatures, federal scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday.

[...] "We live in and share a world that is unequivocally, appreciably and consequentially warmer than just a few decades ago, and our world continues to warm," said NOAA climate scientist Deke Arndt. "Speeding by a '400' sign only underscores that, but it does not prove anything new."

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2018/05/17/global-warming-april-400th-consecutive-warm-month/618484002/?csp=chromepush

Original Submission


«  Rambus and Gigadrive Form Joint Venture to Commercialize Resistive RAM
Earth Just had its 400th Consecutive Warmer-Than-Average Month Thanks to Global Warming | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.