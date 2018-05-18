from the war-crimes dept.
Democracy Now! reports
Meet Tarek Loubani, the Canadian Doctor Shot by Israeli Forces Monday While Treating Gaza's Wounded (Transcript)
As Palestinians vow to continue protesting against the Israeli occupation of Gaza, we speak to a Canadian doctor who was shot by Israeli forces in both legs Monday [May 14] while he was helping injured Palestinians. Israeli forces shot dead at least 61 unarmed Palestinian protesters taking part in the Great March of Return Monday, including one doctor. Canada, Britain, Germany, Ireland, and Belgium have called for an investigation into the killings. The United Nations Human Rights Council has announced that it will hold a special session Friday to discuss escalating violence in Gaza. We speak with Dr. Tarek Loubani, an emergency room medical doctor, one of 19 medical personnel shot in Gaza on Monday.
Pacifica Radio KPFK has a partial audio file, available till mid-July, ~7MB for the story. (KPFK is in fund drive mode.)
Gaza coverage begins at 13:25. The doctor's story is from 15:15 - 31:30.
He notes that the doctor who treated him was subsequently shot, resulting in his death--this, while he was wearing high-visibility clothing to denote his first-responder status.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday May 18, @02:21PM (1 child)
Complaining about the people in charge is going to be described as anti-semitic.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 18, @02:26PM
That only matters where that would be considered crimethink.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Friday May 18, @02:22PM
There's as much truth in TFA as there is in the "peaceful" March. Look, you try to storm a defended national border, you're going to get shot. WTF do people think is going to happen?
Is it possible that some misguided-but-well-meaning aid worker was shot? Sure, that can happen. 19 of them? Doesn't pass the sniff test.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday May 18, @02:26PM
If you walk out into the line of fire you are eventually bound to get shot. Shouldn't have to be a doctor to figure that one out.
I prefer to read my propaganda straight from the IDF instead of reading the sob-stories about the poor peaceful Palestinians that was just gunned down for no reason what so ever. Somehow they are always innocent bystanders and victims and never the once that seem to want to tear things down, throw rocks and shot rockets. It's amazing how those other evil persons always seem to get away. If one looks at the images from the IDF it looks more like they are trying to stop the zombie apocalypse.
Is there a single piece of news on this "Democracy Now!" site about how the Palestinians ever do anything wrong? I can't find any, they are the eternal victims apparently no matter how many rockets they fire or how many martyrs they create by walking in to the line of fire.
So? If wearing a high-visible outfit somehow made you immune to getting shot -- guess what all the "protestors" would be wearing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 18, @02:31PM
It seems utterly tone-deaf when Germany complains about Israel. They should hold their tongues for the next six million years.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Friday May 18, @02:32PM
Best wishes to Prime Minister @Netanyahu [twitter.com] and all of the people of Israel on the 70th Anniversary of your Great Independence. We have no better friends anywhere. HUGE CROWD for U.S. Embassy opening in Jerusalem. A great day for Israel! whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/presidential-proclamation-recognizing-jerusalem-capital-state-israel-relocating-united-states-embassy-israel-jerusalem [whitehouse.gov]
